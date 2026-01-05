Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi engages with Zeerust community on GBVF and maintenance issues, 6 Jan

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will on Tuesday, 06 January 2026, engage with the community of Zeerust in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, North West Province, during a Community Imbizo focused on the prevention and combatting of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), as well as Maintenance matters.

The Minister will begin her programme with a breakfast engagement with Traditional Leaders at the Protea Hotel in Mahikeng, to discuss the implementation of Traditional Courts.

This follows the Ministry’s recent invitation to members of the public and stakeholders to submit written comments on the draft Traditional Courts Regulations and the Draft Code of Conduct, a key step toward operationalising the Traditional Courts Act signed into law in 2023.

The Act aims to strengthen traditional courts, affirm customary law, ensure national uniformity, promote integrity and community participation, and expand access to justice.

The Community Imbizo will provide a platform for dialogue between community members, senior government officials, and key stakeholders, while also raising awareness of support services offered by the Department to victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

On maintenance matters, the campaign seeks to encourage beneficiaries of unclaimed maintenance funds to come forward, facilitate the payment process, and raise public awareness.

The Minister will also use the opportunity to educate the Zeerust community on maintenance-related matters.

Event Details

Breakfast Engagement with Traditional Leaders

Date: Tuesday, 06 January 2026

Time: 08h00

Venue: Protea Hotel, Mahikeng

Community GBVF Imbizo

Date: Tuesday, 06 January 2026

Time: 12h00

Venue: Zeerust Town Hall

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the engagements.

Media confirmations: Junior Kotu – 078 457 6484

Media enquiries:

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 082 338 6707

