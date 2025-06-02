Minister Dion Georege: CITES Rhinoceros Enforcement Task Force meeting

Good afternoon, delegates.

I am delighted to be here to wrap up this important week of meetings. I hope that, apart from the crucial discussions, you have managed to carve out some time to experience South Africa’s warm hospitality.

I am told that you enjoyed a visit to Dinokeng Game Reserve yesterday, a wildlife conservation and tourism area created through a public private partnership, a very real example of the important collaboration between our government and private land owners in the area.

I would like to thank the CITES Secretariat for partnering with my Department to host this meeting of the CITES Rhinoceros Enforcement Task Force. I understand that the task force has not met since 2013, which meant the agenda was packed as there was a lot to discuss. This latest partnership between the CITES Secretariat and my Department, which is the CITES Management Authority in South Africa, builds on the extensive and ongoing collaboration which has endured for many years. As South Africa, we are gearing up for the upcoming 20th Conference of Parties in November in Uzbekistan, later this year and look forward to actively participating in this global engagement which is so central to ensuring that international trade does not threaten the survival of wild animals and plants.

Within this context, a number of species in South Africa are unfortunately at risk as a result of the illegal international trade. Our abundance of plants and wildlife makes us particularly susceptible to organised crime syndicates targeting high value species, like the rhinoceros. As we all know, especially given the discussions over the last few days, South Africa’s rhinoceros population has been reduced from 20 711 in 2010 to 14 389 in 2024. Although the reduction in the population is not solely due to poaching, as environmental factors such as drought have also impacted the calving numbers and sampling / counting methods have also been revised, the poaching figures in South Africa remain a huge concern. As the government of South Africa, we are further enhancing our efforts to counter this threat.

You have heard from various speakers during the week that implementation of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking is underway. We are closely monitoring all the role players involved in its implementation and have elevated it into our Medium Term Development Plan, the strategic framework for South Africa over the five year period, approved by Cabinet. This clearly indicates that wildlife trafficking, including the poaching of rhino and trafficking of rhino horn, is recognised as a national priority for the country. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is the lead department in terms of the plan. This was agreed to ensure that illicit wildlife trafficking remains front of mind.

Meetings held this week remain critical to strengthening international collaboration. Such collaboration must have an impact and add value to our efforts and should not just be done to tick a box. I am advised that this task force is made up of the most critical role players in the rhino space – source countries or rhino range states, as well as transit and destination countries linked to the illegal trade in rhino horn. There is no doubt that the correct people are in the room, and it is now our responsibility to translate the recommendations and strategies developed over the last few days into meaningful implementation and action.

I am excited that you have found practical solutions to address the barriers to effective collaboration and have managed to establish more agile and responsive mechanisms with the understanding that it is our actions that needs to contribute effectively to the protection of the world’s scarce resources from being targeted by sophisticated international organised criminal syndicates.

As a country on the front line of rhino conservation, South Africa is committed to building stronger enforcement networks across borders through collaboration and innovation. We are also progressing a number of Memoranda of Understanding with destination countries to form a firm basis for this continued collaboration. We are very alive to the fact that no one country can take on this massive task alone, and the important connections you have made during this Task Force Meeting will directly contribute to protection of our global rhino populations across Africa and Asia.

Finally, if you will allow me to take a moment to recognise a person who you all know and who is attending her last official CITES meeting. She has made a significant contribution to the effective implementation and operation of CITES in South Africa. She attended her first Conference of the Parties back in 1997, and her active engagement for over 30 years in coordinating among Parties and contributing to the numerous discussions and documents, has significantly supported the spirit of the Convention. Sonja Meintjes, your efforts over so many years are indeed recognised and I wish you everything of the best as you enjoy your well-deserved retirement.

Delegates, may you all travel safely. I look forward to receiving reports on the progress of this task force as you implement the actions to achieve real and meaningful collaboration, in our joint effort to protect our rhino.

Thank you.

