China Airlines Partners with Southwest Airlines to Expand Connections in North America

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based carrier, announced on June 2nd that it is partnering with Southwest Airlinesin the U.S. to set up a transfer network for trans-Pacific routes. Improved accessibility means in the coming future travelers will be able to fly non-stop from Taiwan to the United States (West Coast) and then transfer initially to more than 30 inland cities. China Airlines and Southwest Airlines flights at four major gateways, namely Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), and Seattle (SEA), will offer seamless transfers to Southwest Airlines’ extensive network spanning the entire United States.Southwest Airlines currently operates the fourth largest fleet in the world and is also the largest airline within the U.S. by passenger volume. The high frequency of flights and extensive destination network make it a key partner for developing the U.S. inland market, and China Airlines is Southwest Airlines’ first partner in Asia. The new cooperation will connect China Airlines’ trans-Pacific long-haul capacity with Southwest Airlines’ nationwide domestic network, providing global travelers with a quick and convenient way to reach any part of the U,S. by transiting through Taiwan and the West Coast.________________________________________US Transfer Network Offers Connecting Flights to Major United States Cities through the Four West Coast GatewaysChina Airlines is committed to improving the efficiency and quality of transfer services for travelers by providing more flight options. The partnership with Southwest Airlines allows travelers to use the carriers’ four main gateways to continue on to other major U.S. cities including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Popular vacation destinations such as Florida is also covered. In the future, travelers will be able to book interline tickets for China Airlines/Southwest Airlines flights and domestic legs within the US operated by Southwest Airlines through the China Airlines website or major travel agencies. By purchasing the China Airlines/Southwest Airlines flights under one itinerary travelers can enjoy services including through check-in, and baggage checked-through to their final destination.The China Airlines network in North America currently encompasses Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, New York, Seattle, and Vancouver. The latest interline agreement with Southwest Airline will expand connecting services to the Midwest and East Coast, resulting in a more comprehensive North American network that caters to different traveler itineraries.China Airlines aims to expand the connectivity of its global routes and is continuing to engage in multilateral collaborations with regional airline partners. The cross-network interline model will be expanded in the future to usher in a new era of mutually beneficial cooperation by offering more flexible and competitive flying options.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines http://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 111 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provide consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

