LEE’S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN RALLIES BEHIND TORNADO RELIEF EFFORTS IN ST. LOUIS

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken , a name synonymous with delicious, homestyle fried chicken for nearly 60 years, extends its fan-favorite Battlehawks Box offer to fuel playoff season excitement and support families recovering from devastating tornadoes in the St. Louis region. From June 2 to June 8, Lee’s will donate $1 from every Battlehawks Box that guests purchase at participating locations to the St. Louis Battlehawks and the United Way Tornado Relief Fund. These funds directly assist more than 5,000 families, homes, and structures affected by the recent storms.“This partnership truly shows up for St. Louis,” said Dan Sokolik , Vice President of Marketing for Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “By extending the Battlehawks Box through the playoffs and donating a portion of each purchase, we’re giving fans a way to celebrate their team while supporting their local community. We’re proud to back the vital work of both United Way of Greater St. Louis and the St. Louis Battlehawks.”The brand originally introduced the Battlehawks Box back in March in partnership with St. Louis’ UFL team, offering supporters an $8.99 meal alongside a code for up to 30% off game tickets. Now that the Battlehawks have secured a playoff spot, Lee’s will continue the offer to include playoff game days, giving guests even more chances to show their support, save on tickets, and help families impacted by the recent storms.“This initiative unites the community,” said David Kinsey , Vice President of Team Business for the St. Louis Battlehawks. “It brings together our fans, a great restaurant, and a trusted organization that knows how to get help where it’s needed most. We appreciate Lee’s stepping up as a valued partner for this effort.”Lee’s deepens its commitment to the community even further by encouraging guests to share a photo of their dining experience on their mobile app. Through a partnership with GiftAMeal, this initiative turns each guest’s photo into a donated meal for local food banks.Guests can explore the menu or place an order by visiting LeesFamousRecipe.com or downloading the Lee’s App from the App Store or Google Play. To learn more about GiftAMeal, visit GiftAMeal.com.About Lee’s Famous Recipe ChickenFor nearly 60 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

