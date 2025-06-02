Handel’s Roars Into Summer with New Frosted Animal Cookie Ice Cream

Frosted Animal Cookie

Limited-Edition Flavor Available at Participating Locations Starting June 3

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks a sweet milestone for Handel’s Ice Cream , as the iconic brand celebrates its 80th anniversary of scooping up joy. To kick off summer in a nostalgic style, Handel’s is unveiling its newest limited-time flavor, Frosted Animal Cookie. The flavor is a playful twist on a classic treat that’s sure to spark childhood memories, featuring a cake flavored ice cream base with a vanilla frosting ripple and frosted animal cookies mixed in. Guests can scoop up this limited-time flavor starting June 3 at participating locations while supplies last.“Frosted Animal Cookie takes a beloved childhood treat and transforms it into a scoop that’s both playful and nostalgic,” said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel’s Ice Cream. “As we celebrate 80 years of Handel’s, there’s no better time to share a joyful flavor that captures the spirit of summer and brings out the kid in all of us.”The idea for the new flavor came from franchisee Joseph Ogden, who owns and operates the Thousand Oaks and Oxnard locations in California. After seeing his brother, niece and her husband successfully open several Handel’s shops in Utah, Ogden was inspired to open his own stores in Northern Los Angeles. During his training in Ohio, he pitched the concept for Frosted Animal Cookie, inspired by his childhood field trips to the zoo and the frosted cookies his grandmother used to share with him.“I wanted to create something that felt like a bite of childhood,” said Ogden. “Frosted Animal Cookie is fun, colorful, and packed with nostalgic flavor. It reminds me of the cookies my grandma used to give me after a day at the zoo. I’m proud to see it come to life and be part of Handel’s 80th anniversary celebration.”Handel’s regularly showcases franchisee-submitted flavors, kicking off 2025 with Sticky Fingers and Raspberry Dream Cream. Frosted Animal Cookie continues that tradition of flavor-forward thinking and community spirit. Guests can enjoy the new flavor and other Handel's favorites in a dish, cone, or shake. For those looking to take some home, Handel's also offers its ice cream in pints at participating locations.“Our franchisees are deeply passionate about the brand and love creating moments that stick with people,” added Frei. “It’s exciting to see their creativity come to life in flavors that fans can enjoy nationwide.”For more information, including the latest news on the 80th anniversary, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling ice cream, in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using abundant ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Our ice cream is made one batch at time, by hand at each location. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic , one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, and one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times ’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

