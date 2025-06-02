VSP/ Shaftsbury - Single Motor Vehicle crash.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3002131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CHAD JOHNSON
STATION: Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 05/31/2025 at 1714 hours
TOWN: Sunderland
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: US Route 7
WEATHER: Rain / cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alex Bourn
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: DODG
VEHICLE MODEL: TK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash along US Route 7 near exit 3 in the town of Sunderland. The Operator Alex Bourn 63 along with passengers involved had no noticeable injuries. Minor damages were observed to the vehicle, which remained operable. The vehicle was driven from the scene by Alex and his son. The roadway was cleared without further incidents.
