VSP/ Shaftsbury - Single Motor Vehicle crash.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3002131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CHAD JOHNSON

STATION: Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2025 at 1714 hours

TOWN: Sunderland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: US Route 7

WEATHER: Rain / cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alex Bourn

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: DODG

VEHICLE MODEL: TK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash along US Route 7 near exit 3 in the town of Sunderland. The Operator Alex Bourn 63 along with passengers involved had no noticeable injuries. Minor damages were observed to the vehicle, which remained operable. The vehicle was driven from the scene by Alex and his son. The roadway was cleared without further incidents.