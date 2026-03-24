St Albans Barracks / Cruelty to Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2001576

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: February / March 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main St. Alburgh VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a child by a person over the age of 16, 13 VSA 1304

ACCUSED: Nicole LaBonte

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 6

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 13, 2026, the Vermont State Police, in conjunction with the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, Department for Children and Families, and University of Vermont Medical Center, initiated an investigation into allegations of child abuse against Nicole LaBonte, 27, of Alburgh. Investigators determined LaBonte, on multiple occasions, endangered the health and wellbeing of a juvenile in her care. On March 24, 2026, LaBonte was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Grand Isle Superior Court Criminal Division on April 30, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/30/26 0830

COURT: Grand Isle

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.