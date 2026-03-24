St Albans Barracks / Cruelty to Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2001576
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: February / March 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main St. Alburgh VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to a child by a person over the age of 16, 13 VSA 1304
ACCUSED: Nicole LaBonte
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: 6
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 13, 2026, the Vermont State Police, in conjunction with the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, Department for Children and Families, and University of Vermont Medical Center, initiated an investigation into allegations of child abuse against Nicole LaBonte, 27, of Alburgh. Investigators determined LaBonte, on multiple occasions, endangered the health and wellbeing of a juvenile in her care. On March 24, 2026, LaBonte was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Grand Isle Superior Court Criminal Division on April 30, 2026, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/30/26 0830
COURT: Grand Isle
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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