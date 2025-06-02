Physician Collaborators Now Supporting Nurse Practitioners Practicing in 41 States

Leading healthcare collaboration network’s expansion brings collaborative physician services to practitioners across the United States.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Collaborators, a premier network of board-certified physicians providing collaboration services to nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs), has expanded its services to include practitioners in 41 states across the United States. This expansion addresses a critical need in the healthcare industry, where many states require NPs and PAs to work under physician supervision or collaboration.

The company now accepts applications from practitioners in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

This expansion comes at a time when healthcare accessibility remains a pressing concern nationwide. Physician Collaborators is dedicated to improving access to healthcare through partnerships between advanced practice providers and board-certified doctors.

"Our expansion into 41 states represents a significant milestone in our mission to help advanced practitioners succeed in their independent medical practices," said Michael Harris, spokesman for Physician Collaborators. "By providing more NPs and PAs with access to collaborative physician services, we're helping to address the growing demand for healthcare services across the country."

Physician Collaborators offers a streamlined process to connect you with a suitable collaborator, often within a week. We pride ourselves on providing:

• Expert Physicians: Our collaborating physicians each have over a decade of experience supervising nurse practitioners and physician assistants and are actively practicing in their respective fields.

• Tailored Collaboration: We customize the level of collaboration to your individual needs, offering everything from hands-on guidance to less-involved administrative oversight. You also have the option to switch physicians if your needs change.

• Competitive Rates: Our pricing model is designed to be affordable, with typical monthly costs ranging from $500-$1200 USD, ensuring you receive excellent value.

• Support for Diverse Practice Types: Whether your focus is on primary care, psychiatry, urgent care, med spa practices, or expanding telehealth capabilities, our network has physicians ready to support your unique requirements.

The company's board-certified physicians actively practice in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Psychiatry, with each doctor bringing over a decade of experience supervising nurse practitioners and physician assistants. These experts are eager to support independent nurse practitioners and physician assistants through various practice types, including general medicine, specialties, telemedicine, and urgent care.

A key differentiator for the company is its flexible approach to collaboration. The organization tailors the level of collaboration to individual practitioner needs, from very hands-on guidance to less-involved administrative oversight, and matches practitioners with the best collaborating physician for their practice while leaving the option to switch physicians at any time.

The company currently offers free consultations to interested practitioners, facilitating transparent and accessible partnership opportunities for NPs and PAs looking to establish or expand their independent practices.

To learn more about Physician Collaborators' services or to request a free quote, visit https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/contact.

###

About Physician Collaborators

Physician Collaborators (https://www.physiciancollaborators.com/about) is a group of board-certified physicians actively practicing Internal Medicine, Family Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Psychiatry. Each of the doctors has over a decade of experience supervising nurse practitioners and physician assistants and has a desire to help advanced practitioners succeed in their independent medical practices.

Contact Details:

Physician Collaborators

Jersey City, NJ

team (at) physiciancollaborators (dot) com



Note to Editors:

• Physician Collaborators was established with the vision of enhancing healthcare delivery by fostering collaborative relationships between nurse practitioners and experienced physicians. The company's approach is rooted in the understanding that collaborative practice not only meets regulatory requirements but also significantly improves patient outcomes by combining the diverse skills and expertise of healthcare professionals. Through its support for NPs in various medical specialties, Physician Collaborators aims to address the growing demand for healthcare services and ensure that patients receive the comprehensive care they need. The company's expansion into telehealth and other specialized areas signifies its adaptability and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

• Physician Collaborators is committed to bridging the gap in healthcare accessibility and quality. This initiative represents a significant advancement in healthcare delivery, leveraging technology and collaboration to meet the needs of diverse patient populations. For further details or queries, please reach out to our media contact at the website provided.

• For additional information or interview requests, please contact the Physician Collaborators’ team.

End of Press Release.

