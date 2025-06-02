Anime Park Attraction 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' to Launch 'Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2025' in September

The attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori will be celebrating the popular ninja character's birthday with a variety of events

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan) has announced that its popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be holding a special event, "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2025", to commemorate the October 10 birthday of iconic ninja character Naruto Uzumaki.

Among other events, a special greeting will be held on the day of Naruto's actual birthday where guests can take commemorative photos with Naruto himself. Other events during the festival duration include original "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival" stickers distributed at the attraction. Naruto fans across the globe are invited to enjoy the yearly birthday festival, with further details to be announced at a later date.

■Overview: Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2025

Event Launch: Saturday, September 13, 2025 ~

Opening Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (Last entry 8:00 PM)

Details: Anime park attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be holding a special event, "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2025", to commemorate Naruto's birthday. On October 10, the day of Naruto's actual birthday, a special greeting event will be held, where groups of guests will have the opportunity to take a commemorative photo with Naruto. Other fan-focused events are also planned, with further details to be announced.

*Photo sessions are limited to 15 groups and requires a numbered ticket. Numbered tickets for the day will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis in front of the "A Un" entrance gate when the park opens.

Location: Nijigen no Mori, "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobizato"

Price: Free (tickets required separately to enter attraction, available for purchase at the website below)

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

