Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 03, 2025

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ashtabula Ashtabula County District Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Belmont Village of Belmont

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Champaign Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clinton Adams Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana East Palestine Memorial Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Community Improvement Corporation of the East Liverpool Area

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2024 Basic Audit Leetonia Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Coshocton GENTLEBROOK, INC. DBA LAFAYETTE MEADOWS/BYRON COURT

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

GENTLEBROOK, INC. DBA LAFAYETTE MEADOWS/REMINGTON

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Crawford Crestline Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Fairfield Village of Baltimore

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Fayette Concord Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin 5th Avenue and 4th Street Special Improvement District of Columbus, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ohio Broadcast Educational Media Commission

6/3/2025 TO 6/3/2025 Performance Audit Reynoldsburg City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Focus Learning Academy of Southeastern Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Geauga County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Guernsey Richland Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Hamilton Village of Silverton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Kenton City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Holmes Paint Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Knox Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Huron Monroeville Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2023 TO 9/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Oak Hill Union Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit The Port Authority of Jackson County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Knox Danville Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hilliar Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lake Madison Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit City of Kirtland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit Licking Harrison Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Lucas ANNE GRADY CORPORATION DBA EBER COMMUNITY RESIDENCE

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Mahoning City of Struthers

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Mercer Marion Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Miami Brown Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Noble Village of Batesville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ottawa Oak Harbor Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Putnam Monterey Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Union Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Pioneer Career and Technology Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Sandusky County Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Seneca North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Summit Greater Summit County Early Learning Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Union Fairbanks Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Washington County 911 Dispatch Feasibility Study

6/3/2025 TO 6/3/2025 Performance Audit Wood Pemberville Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Wyandot Village of Harpster

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit

