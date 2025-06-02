Colorado public health officials release additional locations for potential measles exposures

The DEN airport case has resulted in three additional confirmed cases of measles

Denver (June 1, 2025) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and El Paso County Public Health have confirmed measles in two adult unvaccinated El Paso County residents. Public health officials are notifying members of the public of additional areas for potential measles exposures, as a result of these confirmed cases. The adults are unrelated, but were at Denver International Airport around the same time on Wednesday, May 14. Both individuals are recovering at home.

In addition, a third Colorado passenger on Turkish Airlines flight 201 that arrived in Denver on May 13 has been confirmed positive for measles. The vaccinated adult from Arapahoe County is recovering at home. No public exposures have been identified because of this case.

This brings the total number of cases associated with an out-of-state traveler who flew while infectious to six — four passengers on the flight (three Colorado residents and one out-of-state resident), and two El Paso County residents who were at the airport during the exposure period.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Measles is highly contagious and can sometimes lead to serious health problems, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides strong protection.

Known exposure locations:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. MMR vaccine, given within 72 hours after exposure, can prevent infection. Locations will be updated, as necessary.

