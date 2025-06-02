MOIN Launches Cross-Border Remittance Service via Toss App, Enhancing Accessibility for 28 Million Users

Toss, MOIN logo

SEOUL, EUNPYEONG, SOUTH KOREA, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOIN, a leading fintech company specializing in cross-border remittance solutions, has launched its cross-border money transfer service on Toss, South Korea’s premier financial super-app with over 28 million users. By integrating with MOIN, Toss has expanded its service offering to include convenient and cost-effective cross-border money transfer, further strengthening its position as a comprehensive financial services platform. Notably, MOIN and Toss are the only two Korean companies listed in KPMG’s “World Top 100 Fintech Companies,” underscoring their global leadership and credibility.This collaboration builds on MOIN’s proven expertise in navigating complex regulatory frameworks and maintaining stable operational partnerships with global financial institutions. MOIN’s cross-border remittance service is recognized for its simplicity, speed, and competitive pricing—delivering real-time transfers with fees up to 90% lower than those charged by traditional banks.In addition to its retail offering, MOIN operates the MOIN Payment Network (MPN), an algorithm-driven cross-border payment infrastructure. Through the MPN, MOIN provides white-labeled remittance solutions to financial institutions such as Mirae Asset Securities and delivers automated B2B cross-border remittance and settlement services to payment gateways and platform providers that serve international merchants and suppliers.MOIN has successfully provided KRW collection and payout to leading global fintechs and financial institutions, supporting a variety of scenarios including personal remittance and business payments. Recognized for its reliability and expertise, MOIN continues to expand its presence as a trusted B2B partner in the global payments industry.Ilseok Suh, CEO of MOIN, said, “The integration of our service within the Toss app significantly improves the accessibility and convenience of cross-border remittance. We are pleased to provide both existing and new users with a faster, more affordable, and highly secure cross-border money transfer experience.”Looking ahead, MOIN plans to expand its partnerships with platforms and financial service providers seeking to integrate cross-border remittance capabilities. Through ongoing collaboration and technological innovation, MOIN aims to redefine the standard for global remittance solutions and deliver greater value to users across domestic and international markets.

