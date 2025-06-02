The Reno Tahoe International Art Show (RTIA Show) returns September 2025

Reno Tahoe International Art Show

Fastest growing art event, over 250 exhibitors from 22 states and 7 countries featuring one of the largest indoor presentations of sculpture in the nation

The RTIA Show is a manifestation of the fast-developing arts and culture landscape of Northern Nevada” — Tony Manfredi, Executive Director of the Nevada Arts Council

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reno Tahoe International Art Show (RTIA Show) returns to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center this September 11-14, 2025 for the fourth edition of the celebrated fine art fair featuring one of the largest indoor presentations of sculpture in the nation. The annual four-day fine art fair now anchors umbrella company Peaks Art Fairs , which is expanding with the inaugural Salt Lake Art Show launching May 2026.“The RTIA Show model, which aims to be an inclusive, welcoming fair where the exhibitors are diverse and the presentation is world class, has been a breath of fresh air in the post pandemic world of art events,” said Peaks Art Fairs COO Briana Dolan. “It is fun and inviting, with live music, film screenings, dance and theater performances- as well as impactful, bringing unique cultural exhibitions, Native artist features, support for local charities, and a robust showcase of regional universities and art organizations to the RTIA audience.”Created with the vision to position Reno Tahoe as a nationally recognized center for art and culture, the RTIA Show was founded on the talent of the region, the ‘Heart of Reno,’ which is showcased among a variety of national and international galleries, accomplished and mid-level independent artists, sculptors and bespoke furniture makers from across the country.“The RTIA Show is a manifestation of the fast-developing arts and culture landscape of Northern Nevada”, said Tony Manfredi, Executive Director of the Nevada Arts Council. “With features like the Post Playa art, the Western Art exhibition and the Indigenous artists segment, the fair celebrates its regional highlights while maintaining a wide lens for the future.”Beyond the regional features, the RTIA Show welcomes the return of the Basque International Pavilion, featuring the work of local artists as well as those from Basque Country of Spain and Southern France. The 2025 First Nations Indigenous Peoples showcase will include the Great Basin Indigenous Peoples Exhibit featuring hundreds of Paiute historic and contemporary woven functional artworks, historic period defensive and hunting weapons, jewelry, beadwork and a curated range of exquisite fine art all presented by the 27 Native tribes of Nevada. In addition a curated Indigenous Fashion Show will take place on opening night as well as peak hours during the weekend.Cordillera International Film Festival and renowned artist Daniel Winn return with award winning film screenings. In addition to contributions to the Basque feature, RTIA Show partner University of Nevada Reno will enrich a wide range of fair highlights, including live music and theater performances, archival works from The Lilley Art Museum and Native woven arts. New to 2025 is the RTIA Workshops, available to the public with pre-registration beginning July 2025.“Looking to the addition of second fair in 2026, this fourth edition of the RTIA Show leans into its strongest qualities in concentrated presentation of fine art and design,” said Peaks Art Fair CEO Kevin O’Keefe. “The Salt Lake Art Show will cater toward the larger market while committing to the inclusivity and community engagement in which RTIA has set a high precedent.”Accompanying the 2025 RTIA Show is the annual awards program, the Reno Tahoe Artist (RTA) Awards. The 501(c)3 non-profit awards cash prizes and unique awards, this year designed by local sculpture Ted Demolski, to winners of the Best of Show, based on popular vote onsite at the show.The RTIA Show opens with an evening VIP Preview event Thursday, September 11, 2025. Open to the public, show hours are 11AM-8PM on Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, and 11AM-5PM on Sunday, September 14. Pre-sale tickets to the RTIA Show will be available in late June.The media can reach out to Briana Dolan with any questions about the event or to set up an in-person interview. Contact: bdolan@rtiashow.comAbout Peaks Art FairsCreated by father-daughter founders Kevin O’Keefe and Briana Dolan, Peaks Art Fairs includes the Reno Tahoe International Art Show and the Salt Lake Art Show, launching May 2026.Peaks Art FairsRTIA ShowSalt Lake Art Show

