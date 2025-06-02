UPDATE: Rutland Barracks / Missing Person Located

Julia Peterson was located and returned home safely.

VSP News Release-Missing Person

CASE#: 25B4003900

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 1, 2025, at 0230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland County

VIOLATION: Missing vulnerable adult

MISSING: Julia Peterson

AGE: 79

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 1, 2025, at approximately 0230 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person in the Town of Pittsfield, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Julia Peterson, left her residence in Pittsfield, VT on May 31, 2025, at approximately 2030 hours in a black 2011 Toyota Rav4 bearing Vermont registration "GCE306". Peterson was reportedly last seen on June 1, 2025, around 0100 hours at the Stewart's Shop on Woodstock Ave in Rutland City, and then left heading eastbound on Woodstock Ave.

A photograph of Peterson is attached to this press release. Peterson is approximately 5'3" tall, 150 lbs, and has hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Peterson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.