Brach Madrid: Historic Hotel Achieves Inaugural Green Globe Certification

Brach Madrid

LEED Platinum-certified Brach Madrid earns its first Green Globe certification, verifying its leadership in eco-design and sustainable hospitality.

Green Globe certification affirms the authenticity of our actions and the dedication of our teams. It’s a call to continue innovating and shaping a new standard for responsible tourism.” — Erwan Gaio, General Manager of Brach Madrid

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brach Madrid , an Evok Collection property in the heart of Spain’s vibrant capital, has proudly achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, a prestigious recognition honoring the highest standards in sustainable tourism. This certification affirms the hotel’s commitment to responsible hospitality and its role in advancing sustainable tourism on a global scale. Prior to this achievement, the hotel earned LEED Platinum certification—the highest level in the LEED program—awarded to buildings that are designed and constructed sustainably and that have earned 80 or more points in the LEED rating system.Brach Madrid occupies a historic seven-story building constructed in 1922, and once home to the Alfonsos a renowned photojournalist family, and the childhood residence of Victor Hugo, Brach Madrid seamlessly weaves together a rich legacy and contemporary elegance. Architect Philippe Starck’s vision brings the essence of 1920s and 1930s Spain to life in a poetic, immersive experience, where every carefully chosen object and material tells a story and deepens the emotional resonance of the space. As Starck notes, “Never in the history of the hotel trade has there been a place so precisely poetic... we keep coming back to Brach Madrid because the place demonstrates such affection everywhere.”Green Globe certification of Brach Madrid represents a significant step in Evok Collection’s “Ambition for a Better Future” program. This initiative was launched in 2022 to promote the collection’s Social and Environmental Responsibility (SER) and align with the United Nations Global Compact and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.Brach Madrid has distinguished itself through a range of impactful environmental actions. These actions include eliminating single-use plastics in guest rooms in favor of refillable cosmetic products, adopting Vapodil technology to enable chemical-free cleaning, and engaging all departments to actively contribute to and embrace the hotel's broader CSR mission.“As part of our vision to support Evok Collection’s growth, we committed to a strategy anchored in progress and Social and Environmental Responsibility,” said Erwan Gaio, General Manager of Brach Madrid. “Green Globe certification affirms the authenticity of our actions and the dedication of our teams. It’s more than recognition, it’s a call to continue innovating and shaping a new standard for responsible tourism.”With Green Globe certification, Brach Madrid reinforces its promise to deliver more than just an exceptional stay. It offers a conscious, considered, and deeply meaningful experience, built on the values of sustainability, heritage, and human connection.About Brach MadridBrach Madrid, a five-star luxury hotel located on Gran Vía, seamlessly blends historical elegance with contemporary design. Originally constructed in 1922, the building has been reimagined by renowned designer Philippe Starck, embodying his vision of "modern nostalgia" that reflects Madrid's vibrant spirit. The hotel offers 57 rooms and suites adorned with natural materials like wood, leather, and pottery, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Dining options include a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant led by Chef Adam Bentalha, a cozy cocktail bar reminiscent of traditional Spanish cafés, and a patisserie that fuses French and Spanish flavors. Guests seeking relaxation can visit La Capsule, the hotel's wellness center, featuring a 20-meter swimming pool and a range of holistic treatments. In line with its contemporary values, Brach Madrid is committed to sustainability through energy-efficient systems, responsible sourcing, and eco-conscious operations throughout the property. For more information about Brach Madrid and its sustainability initiatives, please visit brachmadrid.comAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Auriane De LestrangeResponsible Marketing17 avenue de l'Opéra 75001 ParisT: +33 (0)1 58 12 03 03M : +33 (0)6 42 04 42 44adelestrange@evokcollection.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.