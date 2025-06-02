BotBuilders Honored with 2025 AI Excellence Award

BotBuilders Recognized for Making AI Accessible for Small Busineses

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BotBuilders, a fast-growing name in AI-powered chatbots and automation tools for small and mid-sized businesses, has just earned a major industry nod. The company was selected as a winner of the 2025 AI Excellence Award by the Business Intelligence Group, recognized in the Automation category.These awards celebrate companies that aren't just experimenting with AI, they’re actually using it to solve real problems. For BotBuilders, the spotlight landed on its Hybrid AI approach, a system that brings together advanced artificial intelligence with carefully crafted, human-style conversation flows. The result is chatbots that don’t sound like chatbots, and support systems that feel personal even when they’re powered by machines.Founded by entrepreneurs Matt Leitz and Nic Frachon, BotBuilders has helped thousands of businesses launch AI systems that actually make sense. No jargon. No confusing tech. Just tools that work, and work well. Their bots are designed to manage complicated interactions without skipping a beat, and when a real person is needed, the handoff is seamless.“This award is meaningful for us,” said Matt Leitz, CEO of BotBuilders . “We’ve always believed AI should help real businesses, not just tech giants, get ahead. Our focus on combining smart automation with human-level support is what sets us apart. Getting this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group is a big moment, and it’s only pushing us to aim higher.”BotBuilders was ahead of the curve long before AI became the buzzword it is today. Their team has been building smart systems with a clear focus: create tools that don’t just look impressive, but actually improve how businesses talk to their customers. By staying proactive and flexible, they’ve built chatbot platforms that adapt as customer expectations shift, making sure the experience always feels smooth, natural, and on-brand.Over the past year, BotBuilders ramped up its commitment to small business education . The company launched a mentoring program along with new training products designed to make AI less intimidating. Whether someone runs a boutique design studio or a local repair shop, they can now plug into AI tools that used to be out of reach, and start seeing results fast.This award adds another milestone to a strong track record. BotBuilders has appeared on the INC 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies three years running (2022, 2023, and 2024) and is on track to earn that honor again in 2025.To explore BotBuilders’ award-winning AI solutions, visit BotBuilders.com.About BotBuildersBotBuilders helps small and medium-sized businesses unlock the power of artificial intelligence through smart software, hands-on services, and no-nonsense training. Their signature Hybrid AI model combines machine intelligence with human creativity, delivering chatbot experiences that are smooth, responsive, and tailored to each brand’s voice. With deep expertise in system integrations and a strong commitment to support, BotBuilders empowers companies to improve customer engagement, boost efficiency, and grow at scale—without needing a tech background.

