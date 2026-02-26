Major AI & Entrepreneurship Conference Coming to Scottsdale in April 2026

Matt Leitz public speaking.

CONNECT Event Will Feature Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Training and Networking

AI is the biggest opportunity of our lifetime, and most businesses will miss it.” — Matt Leitz

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BotBuilders ( www.botbuilders.com ), a leading AI, automation, and chatbots company, will host CONNECT, a multi-day immersive conference where artificial intelligence meets entrepreneurship. This special event will take place April 16-19, 2026, at the DoubleTree Resort Scottsdale.The event promises to deliver hands-on AI implementation training, powerful networking opportunities, and immediate business application strategies for entrepreneurs and business leaders.Organized by BotBuilders, CONNECT aims to help small and medium-sized business owners harness AI's transformative power to drive real business results: more leads, higher sales, and better support."AI is the biggest opportunity of our lifetime, and most businesses will miss it," said Matt Leitz, founder of BotBuilders and host of CONNECT. "This isn't another conference where you listen and leave. We're going to deploy live AI agents with attendees, provide on-site tech support, and create connections that will help propel businesses forward."What makes CONNECT different is that it brings together both tech and humans in a novel way. Both are essential pieces that when working in sync, can lead to exponential results. Unlike traditional business conferences, the focus will be on immediate implementation rather than theory. Attendees will deploy AI agents live (learn how to create autonomous AI systems that work 24/7 generating leads, booking appointments, and building social media presences), clone themselves with AI (learn how to build a high-caliber AI clone to reduce the need to be on camera and multiply video marketing efforts), master multi-agent collaboration (advanced systems where multiple AI agents work together seamlessly), receive on-site tech support (team members standing by to provide hands-on assistance), and participate in curated networking events (to forge connections and partnerships).The conference will kick off on Thursday, April 16, 2026 with a welcome reception at 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2026 will feature a speed networking session at 9:00 a.m. followed by a general session beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2026 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 will feature sessions starting at 9:00 a.m.The event is expected to bring 500+ entrepreneurs and business leaders to Scottsdale, showcasing the city as a premier destination for business and technology. BotBuilders was founded in Phoenix and has its headquarters in the area, making the location of CONNECT meaningful. Special early bird pricing is available for a limited time as the event is already more than halfway sold out. VIP tickets are also available. For more information on CONNECT, visit https://connectevent.com About BotBuildersSince its inception in 2018, BotBuilders has helped over 20,000 small and medium-sized businesses unlock the power of artificial intelligence through smart software, hands-on services, and no-nonsense training. Their signature Hybrid AI model combines machine intelligence with human creativity, delivering chatbot experiences that are smooth, responsive, and tailored to each brand’s voice. With deep expertise in system integrations and a strong commitment to support, BotBuilders empowers companies to improve customer engagement, boost efficiency, and grow at scale—without needing a tech background.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.