Special Olympics Arizona Bowl-A-Thon Bash is Back

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The lanes are lit, the music’s pumping, and something downright magical is heading for Tempe. On Friday, August 15, the 2nd Annual Bowl-A-Thon Bash rolls back into Tempe Village Lanes, aiming to raise $100,000 in support of Special Olympics Arizona . It’s going to be bigger, bolder, and more unforgettable than ever.This isn’t your average fundraiser. It’s a high-energy event where Special Olympics athletes pair up with local sponsors to bowl, laugh, compete, and connect. You’ll see smiles that don’t quit and stories that stick with you. Everyone walks out feeling like a champion.This year’s theme? Straight-up MAGIC.From the moment you step inside, get ready for sleight-of-hand tricks, unexpected illusions, and that wide-eyed wonder you haven’t felt in a while. Roaming magicians will pop up between lanes, and a full-blown magic show during intermission seals the deal. Whether you’re crushing strikes or cheering with nachos in hand, the vibe is electric. BotBuilders is again leading the charge and is excited to be joined by several returning sponsors including Floor Daddy, Phillips Law Group and MC Companies.“This is honestly one of our favorite days of the whole year,” said Matt Leitz, CEO of BotBuilders . “Watching our city rally around these amazing athletes, and have an absolute blast doing it, that’s the kind of energy we need more of.”Want in on the action?There’s still room to get involved. Businesses can sign up to sponsor, donate, or grab a lane and roll with it. Every single dollar raised goes straight to Special Olympics Arizona, backing programs that build confidence, leadership, and inclusion through the power of sport.🎳 Sponsor. Donate. Bowl. Believe in magic.Visit: https://bowlathonbash.org Email: bowlathon@botbuilders.comAbout Special Olympics ArizonaSpecial Olympics Arizona provides year-round training and competition for kids and adults with intellectual disabilities. They’re changing lives by making sports a space for belonging, growth, and joy.About BotBuildersBased in Phoenix, BotBuilders helps small businesses grow with smart tech and automation tools. But they’re not just an award-winning AI company, they’re about people, too. Giving back to the community is part of their DNA.

