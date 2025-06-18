Hilton Seychelles Labriz Recognized for Sustainability Efforts and Eco-Initiatives on Silhouette Island

Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa

Hilton Seychelles Labriz earns Green Globe recertification for leading sustainable luxury on Silhouette Island, a key Indian Ocean biodiversity haven.

Achieving recertification from Green Globe reflects our deep-rooted commitment to protecting the environment, driving innovation, and uplifting our community.” — Marcus Barra, Operations Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has recertified Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa , validating its steadfast commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. The resort, which is located on Silhouette Island, a breathtaking national park that is regarded as one of the most important biodiversity sanctuaries of the Indian Ocean, remains a leader in responsible tourism, pioneering innovative initiatives that seamlessly combine luxury with sustainable hospitality.“Sustainability is our path, hospitality is our purpose,” said Marcus Barra, Operations Manager. “Achieving recertification from Green Globe reflects our deep-rooted commitment to protecting the environment, driving innovation, and uplifting our community. We’re dedicated to making sustainability a natural part of the guest experience, ensuring that every stay is both enjoyable and environmentally responsible.”To conserve energy, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa has implemented a cutting-edge Guest Room Management System (GRMS) across all 111 villas. This smart technology enables guests to control in-room lighting and temperature efficiently, reducing unnecessary energy use without compromising comfort. By leveraging this system, the resort anticipates saving up to 441 MWh of energy annually—equivalent to approximately USD 196,000.Further strengthening its commitment to renewable energy, the resort has introduced solar panels across the property. By harnessing the abundant sunshine of Seychelles, these panels generate clean energy, reducing reliance on conventional power sources and lowering the resort’s overall carbon footprint. This initiative aligns with Hilton’s broader goal of creating a more sustainable hospitality sector while preserving the pristine beauty of Silhouette Island.Beyond environmental conservation, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa actively contributes to the local community. In one recent effort, the resort partnered with volunteers to refurbish an orphanage on Mahé Island, transforming the facility into a brighter, more welcoming space for children. This initiative involved painting and repairing both the interior and exterior, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to social responsibility and community well-being.In its pursuit of long-term, impactful change, the resort has launched the Hilton FITIR Academy, a training program designed to equip local youth with essential skills for a career in hospitality. Named after the Creole word for “future,” FITIR provides a four-month immersive experience, offering hands-on training across multiple operational departments. The program prioritizes attitude and potential over prior experience, ensuring equal opportunities for all participants. Graduates of the academy are guaranteed employment within Hilton Seychelles properties, empowering the next generation of hospitality professionals and fostering local talent development.Green Globe certification verifies Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa’s role as a leader in sustainable luxury. By integrating advanced energy-saving technologies, investing in renewable energy, and actively supporting local communities, the resort sets a new standard for responsible tourism in the region. As it continues to innovate and inspire, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa remains committed to protecting the environment and shaping a more sustainable future for Seychelles and beyond.About Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & SpaLocated on Silhouette Island, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa offers an immersive escape amidst the Indian Ocean's rich biodiversity. Guests can choose from spacious villas, each designed to provide comfort and luxury. The resort features a variety of dining options, including seven distinct restaurants, and the eforea Spa, which offers six treatment rooms, a whirlpool, steam room, sauna, and plunge pool, providing a sanctuary for relaxation. Recreational activities abound, from exploring the island's lush trails to diving into crystal-clear waters. Committed to sustainability, the resort has implemented a smart Guest Room Management System (GRMS) to optimize energy use, installed solar panels for renewable power, and actively supports the local community through projects like an orphanage refurbishment and the Hilton FITIR Academy, which provides hospitality training and job opportunities for local youth. For more information about Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.hilton.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Chenna GoedbloedMarketing and PR ExecutiveHilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & SpaGlacis, Victoria – Mahe, SeychellesPO Box: 69m: +248 260 07 98t: +248 4 29 39 49Chenna.Goedbloed@Hilton.com

