In a Human First, Adventurer Jaime Alemán Completes Space Journey After Visiting All 193 Countries and Both Poles.

Blue Origin Astronaut and World Explorer Jaime Alemán

Blue Origin's "New Shepard" Spacecraft Sends Panamanian Explorer Into History Books

This is the culmination of all of my journeys. I saw our planet in one breathtaking view, with all of the magical people and places I have encountered, against the infinite backdrop of space.” — Jaime Alemán, Adventurer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaime Alemán of Panama, a distinguished lawyer and former senior diplomat, just made history.As part of the crew of Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital space flight that landed safely yesterday in the Texas badlands, Mr. Alemán completed the “grand slam” of human travel; an extraordinary, decades-long journey in which he visited every country on Earth, set foot on both the North and South Poles, and now, reached the edge of space. The global explorer hub Nomad Mania has certified that Mr. Alemán has achieved a human first.“It was an incredible trip, very moving, very spiritual,” Mr. Alemán said after his space capsule touched down. “It’s the culmination and final summation of all of my journeys. To be able to see our planet in one breathtaking view, with all of the magical people and places I have encountered cast against the infinity of space, has changed me forever.”Alemán’s lifelong pursuit has not only been about travel—it’s been about curiosity, diplomacy, and connecting cultures. His adventures have spanned from remote Himalayan villages to war-torn capitals, from desert caravans in the Sahara to scientific outposts in Antarctica.And now, they extend beyond Earth.Jaime Alemán is a lawyer, global traveler, former Ambassador of Panama to the United States, and founder of Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee (Alcogal)—one of Latin America’s leading law firms. He has long championed cross-cultural understanding, sustainable travel, and international cooperation.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Mr. Alemán:Michael Holtzman, Rally International Public Affairsmike@rallyir.com

