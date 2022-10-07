Rob Halford + Militia Vox-helmed “Push Comes to Shove” Video Scores Film Festival Wins

Submit Release
“Push Comes to Shove” (ft. Rob Halford + Militia Vox) Snags Film Festival Wins

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surreal, carnivalesque video for the mega-group Bad Penny’s metal hit “Push Comes to Shove” (ft. Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Militia Vox) has won a string of awards and accolades on the international film festival circuit, including being judged “Best Music Video” at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

“Push Comes to Shove” was directed by David Doobinin and stars Halford, Vox, drummer Jules Radino (Blue Oyster Cult), bassist Danny Miranda (Queen), guitarist/songwriter Mike Holtzman, plus fire spinners, fortune tellers, acrobats, and a mysterious black horse.

The acclaimed song, which Metal Hammer Magazine calls “Stellar” and ROCKFIEND calls “an exotic metal masterpiece,” draws on world influences including use of Arabic Oud.

“This song is dark, mysterious, and sexy,” said Halford.

The video also won honors at the “Global Film Shorts” festival and is an “Official Selection” at the Barcelona International Film Festival, which will be held in January 2023.

“Push Comes to Shove” (ft. Rob Halford + Militia Vox

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry


