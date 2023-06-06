WITH EAST-WEST TENSIONS ON THE RISE, THE GLOBAL FAITH COMMUNITY FINDS ITS DIPLOMATIC MOMENT
The Muslim World League Rallies Religious Leaders, Diplomats, and Policy Experts at the United Nations to Adopt a New, Faith-based Diplomacy
When one looks at the range of global conflict before us, we know that the faith community must play a key role in bridging the gaps and diffusing polarization.””NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On 14 June, 2023, senior religious leaders, diplomats, policymakers, and civil society experts will convene at United Nations Headquarters in New York to take a more proactive role in bridging divides that have led to escalating confrontation and open war between east and west.
— MWL Muath Alamri, Muslim World League UK CEO and US Director
This timely, urgent event, “Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue: Building Bridges Between East and West,” is hosted by the Muslim World League, which for 60 years has been a leading voice for interfaith dialogue and action. The Muslim World League’s Secretary General, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa, led a pioneering interfaith visit to Nazi death camp Auschwitz in 2020, and has committed the organization to a cooperative, faith-based “new diplomacy” to bring about world peace.
“When one looks at the range of global conflict before us, where religious, cultural and ethnic differences are exploited to justify violence and confrontation, we know that the faith community can and must play a key role in identifying strategies, programs and initiatives that demonstrate the use of intercultural and interreligious dialogue to bridge the gaps and diffuse polarization,” said MWL UK CEO and US Director Muath Alamri. “The old ways aren’t working.”
The event will take place on Wednesday, 14 June 2023, between 10:30 AM and 1:00 PM in the ECOSOC Chamber, United Nations headquarters of the United Nations. The event is in cooperation with the United Nations Multi faith – Cultural Study of Faiths of the UN Staff Recreation Council, and with support of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations
To register your news organization or to request further information, please email: mwlevents@themwl.org
Media Team
The Muslim World League
mwlevents@themwl.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn