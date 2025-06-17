Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Fawn Heats Up Summer with a New Pulse-Pounding Single

©FFD Images, ©Satu ©FFD Images

This track turns up the heat with hypnotic vocals that drip with desire

Originally written for film and TV, I chose this track as part of The Archive Collection for my summer dance songs. It’s the perfect song for this burning heat—reminding us all it’s summertime.” — Fawn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records officially announces the upcoming release of “ Burnin ’,” the latest electrifying dance track from Billboard Top 10 charting artist, singer-songwriter , and composer Fawn . Set to drop on June 27, 2025, with pre-orders available starting June 20, “Burnin’” is a sizzling remix designed to get you on the dance floor. (You might even say it’s ‘Burnin’).This richly textured yet deceptively simple composition pulses with sensual energy, driven by Fawn’s signature sultry vocals. “Burnin’” joins the lineup of The Archive Collection—a special series spotlighting previously unreleased songs, remixes, and mixes from Fawn’s personal vault.Written and performed by Fawn, with music co-written by acclaimed producer Cmix3r, the track was recorded at Terrace Studios in Hollywood Hills, CA. The dynamic, layered production perfectly complements Fawn’s smooth and seductive vocal style, marking another undeniable win for both Fawn and DJ Cmix3r.Mastered at 1888 Studios, Fawn shared, “Originally written for film and TV projects, I wanted this track to be part of The Archive Collection for my summer dance releases. It’s the perfect song for this burning heat—one that’ll remind us all it’s summertime.”“Burnin’” will be available across all major platforms, including Beatport.

