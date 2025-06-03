Maker Faire Rome - The European Edition 2025 Opens Global Calls for Innovators, Schools, and Universities

Visitors gather at the historic Gazometro Ostiense in Rome during the Maker Faire Rome , an annual innovation and technology event that draws creators, inventors, and tech enthusiasts from across Europe. Makey The Robot Mascot of Maker Faire Official logo of Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition, powered by the Rome Chamber of Commerce and PID-

Apply by 23 June for free exhibit space at Maker Faire Rome 2025 – open globally to makers, schools, and researchers shaping the future of innovation.

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maker Faire Rome 2025: Global OpenCall for Innovators, Schools, Universities are online– Apply by 23 June

Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition has officially opened global applications for its 13th edition, taking place from 17 to 19 October 2025 at Rome’s iconic Gazometro Ostiense for the third year.Recognised as Europe’s premier innovation showcase, the event offers a dynamic platform for makers, startups, schools, universities, and research institutions to present projects that shape the future. Since 2013, Maker Faire Rome has attracted over 800,000 visitors and 7,000 exhibitors, becoming a central hub for innovation, creativity, and opportunity.

Organised by the Rome Chamber of Commerce, which in Italy is a a public institution supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, Maker Faire Rome is a non-profit initiative. This guarantees free participation for all selected exhibitors — including fully equipped booths with electricity, Wi-Fi, and furnishings — at no cost. The event also welcomes investors, venture capitalists, and business accelerators from over 40 countries, offering unique opportunities for market testing, feedback, networking, and scale-up.

Open Calls – Deadline: 23 June 2025

Maker Faire Rome is currently accepting applications across three major categories:

Call for Makers 2025

Open to individual makers, inventors, creative startups, and tech enthusiasts. Eligible projects span a wide range of fields — including robotics, agritech, AI, IoT, sustainability, wearable tech, and 3D printing.

Selected makers will receive free exhibition space and may lead workshops or demos during the event.

Call for Schools 2025

Open to secondary schools (ages 14–18) across Italy and the European Union. Students can submit team projects focused on creativity, science, and problem-solving.

Selected schools exhibit at no cost and may receive travel and accommodation support if travelling from outside Rome.

Call for Universities and Research Institutes 2025

Open to state universities and public research centres, inviting participation from students and researchers.

Outstanding projects in STEM and creative disciplines will gain free exhibition space and engage in knowledge exchange with companies, institutions, and the public.

Call for Partners – Deadline: 10 September 2025

Partner with Maker Faire Rome 2025 and join the most influential European platform for innovation and entrepreneurship. Explore partnership opportunities and position your brand at the heart of Europe’s innovation ecosystem:

Maker Faire Rome is more than a fair — it is a launchpad for ideas, a cultural platform, and a powerful driver of innovation.

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞.

