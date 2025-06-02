Misfit Interactive Launches New Website for Sid & Sons Paving in Texarkana, Texas

Misfit Interactive Sid & Sons Paving Website

Misfit Interactive brings Sid & Sons Paving online with a bold, mobile-friendly website that showcases their Texarkana roots and expert paving work.

We were especially proud to work with a business in Texarkana, a place that holds deep generational ties for our team” — Crystal Groves

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Misfit Interactive , a woman-owned digital agency with decades of combined web experience and deep family roots in Bowie County, proudly announces the launch of a brand-new website for Sid & Sons Paving , a well-known and trusted paving company based in Texarkana, Texas.Sid & Sons is recognized across the region for their quality work and the beloved “Sid” character featured on their heavy equipment. Now, their strong local presence is matched by a professional, user-friendly online presence designed to showcase their expertise and attract even more happy clients.“We were especially proud to work with a business in Texarkana, a place that holds deep generational ties for our team,” said Crystal Groves, owner of Misfit Interactive. “Bringing a modern digital face to a company as well-known and respected as Sid & Sons is the kind of project that connects our passion for small business with our personal history.”Features of the New Website:- Mobile-Friendly Design: Built to look great and function seamlessly on every device.- Visual Portfolio: Includes before-and-after galleries highlighting real work completed by the Sid & Sons team.- Simple Management: Easy-to-edit backend so the company can keep the site fresh with new projects.- Integrated Forms: Lead generation is streamlined with customizable quote forms that connect with third-party software for easier workflow management.The site is just the beginning. Future expansions include a comprehensive online portfolio and a tailored SEO strategy to help Sid & Sons grow their presence throughout Texas and beyond.Visit the new website at 👉 sidandsonspaving.comAbout Misfit InteractiveFounded in 2014, Misfit Interactive is a full-service digital agency based in Gettysburg, PA with projects and clients nationwide. Specializing in web design, SEO, branding, and social media strategy, Misfit helps small businesses grow with creative, strategic digital tools that reflect the heart of their work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.