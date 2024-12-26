Copper Kettle Farms Launches Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program for Goat Treats

Copper Kettle Farms Copper Kettle Farm goats eating pine trees

GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wondering what to do with your old Christmas tree? Copper Kettle Farms has a unique solution that’s good for the planet and great for their goats! The farm is once again accepting Christmas trees to repurpose as nutritious, eco-friendly treats for their beloved herd.Pine needles, the goats’ favorite part of the tree, are more than just a tasty snack. They provide essential nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants, and can even act as a natural dewormer for goats. By donating your tree, you’re not only giving the goats a healthy treat but also helping the farm minimize waste."As long as your tree hasn’t been sprayed with pesticides or decorated with tinsel, we’re happy to take it off your hands," said Crystal Groves. "It’s a win-win for the environment and our goats!"Copper Kettle Farms’ tree recycling program has already gained national attention, being featured on Fox43 and the Wall Street Journal for its innovative approach to recycling holiday leftovers.Drop-Off Details:Address: 1142 Hanover Rd, Gettysburg, PA (just down the street from Daniel Lady Farm)Instructions: Trees can be left at the bottom of the farm’s front steps or at the designated tree drop-off area, marked by a sign on the fence.This annual program is an opportunity for community members to give their Christmas trees a second life while supporting the health and happiness of Copper Kettle Farms’ goats.For more information, contact Copper Kettle Farms at copperkettlefarms@gmail.com or visit www.copperkettlefarms.com About Copper Kettle FarmsCopper Kettle Farms is a small, sustainable farm in Gettysburg, PA, dedicated to soil science education, small acreage farming, and herbal medicine. They raise a variety of livestock, grow herbs and vegetables year-round, and will eventually offer workshops to inspire and educate the community about sustainable living.

