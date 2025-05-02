Misfit Interactive Launches New Website for The Sign of the Buck Restaurant in Historic Gettysburg

Misfit Interactive Sign of the Buck The Sign fo the Buck Restaurant Website built by Misfit Interactive

GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Misfit Interactive , a woman-owned digital marketing agency based in Gettysburg, is proud to announce the launch of a new, modern website for The Sign of the Buck , a renowned New American restaurant with a French twist located in the heart of historic downtown Gettysburg. This project was a collaborative effort between Misfit Interactive and Ashby Designs, combining creativity and technical expertise to bring the restaurant's online presence to life.The newly designed website features a clean, modern layout that perfectly mirrors the restaurant's sophisticated yet approachable atmosphere. With intuitive navigation, stunning visuals, and a fully mobile-responsive interface, the website highlights The Sign of the Buck’s unique blend of New American cuisine and the historical charm of its iconic location."Welcome to the The Sign of the Buck, where American history meets New American culinary artistry."Nestled on the first floor of the historic Union Hotel, The Sign of the Buck carries forward the legacy of the building in which it is located, which was first established as a tavern and boarding house in 1804. The 100-seat restaurant and bar, with its 100-seat capacity, continues to celebrate the rich history of the community while offering fresh and innovative food & cocktails for both locals and visitors.Leslie Magraw, the passionate entrepreneur and visionary behind the restaurant, shared, “It’s an honor to preserve the character of this historic location while offering something modern and exceptional for our guests. The new website serves as the perfect reflection of this vision.”Misfit Interactive, led by Crystal Groves, worked alongside Ashby Designs to develop a website that is not only visually stunning but also offers an engaging user experience. This collaboration ensured that the website would serve as an inviting digital space for the restaurant’s brand while delivering functionality for both patrons and staff alike.“Leslie’s clear vision for blending history with innovation was the driving force behind this project,” said Crystal Groves, owner of Misfit Interactive. “Working with Ashby Designs, we wanted to build a website that was just as welcoming as the restaurant itself, showcasing the food and the space in a fresh way.”Website visitors can now explore The Sign of the Buck’s menu, make reservations, peruse beautiful photography of the dining space and dishes, and stay informed about upcoming events and specials—all through the new, easy-to-navigate website.To explore the website or learn more about The Sign of the Buck, visit:About Misfit InteractiveMisfit Interactive is a full-service digital agency based in Gettysburg, PA, specializing in web design, SEO, social media marketing, branding, and more. With a passion for helping small businesses thrive online, Misfit Interactive combines creativity with strategic thinking to help brands stand out.

