MEDIA ADVISORY: NCDPS Partners With TSA at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event

What: NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action Event at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Where: 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway, Charlotte, NC

When: Monday, June 2, at 3 p.m. ET

The N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) is co-hosting an event on Monday, June 2, in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for the third annual NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action. At this event, TSA officers will promote gun safety in airports and demonstrate the correct way to pack a gun for air travel.

NCDPS launched NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) in response to an alarming number of deaths of children and youths caused by firearm injury and a surge in firearm theft. This statewide initiative is designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage.

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 27 firearms were detected in January and February alone, placing the airport fifth among U.S. airports for guns detected so far in 2025. For 2024, Charlotte Douglas ranked 13th nationwide, with 117 guns detected. NC S.A.F.E. wants to teach North Carolinians that taking simple steps, like locking your weapons, can make communities safer and avoid preventable tragedies.

Members of the media should contact ncsafe@ncdps.gov with any questions or interview requests related to this event. A full NC S.A.F.E. media kit, including prerecorded video responses to frequently asked questions; key facts and statistics; and other resources for members of the media is available at ncsafe.org/about.

North Carolinians can find more information about effectively and safely securing their guns at ncsafe.org.

About NC S.A.F.E.: There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms. This simple act can dramatically reduce gun theft, suicide attempts and youth violence, and can increase the safety of North Carolina families and their communities. NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a statewide initiative designed to raise awareness of the importance of safe firearm storage. Established in 2023, the program provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.