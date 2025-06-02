AB Global Unveils the KnOWLedge Vault: A Bold Leap in Compliance Excellence

AB Global, The Gold Standard in Background Screening Unveils the KnOWLedge Vault: A Bold Leap Forward in Compliance Excellence,Where Compliance Meets Confidence

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global, The Gold Standard in Background Screening, is proud to announce the launch of the KnOWLedge Vault —a groundbreaking, client-exclusive resource designed to deliver clarity, confidence, and convenience in the complex world of background screening compliance.As compliance challenges grow increasingly intricate and time-sensitive, the KnOWLedge Vault rises to meet the moment. Built specifically for HR professionals, compliance officers, and hiring decision-makers, this all-in-one platform centralizes the most essential tools, legal insights, and best practices—ensuring reliable, up-to-date information is always within reach.Exclusively available to AB Global clients, the KnOWLedge Vault was created with a single mission: to simplify and streamline compliance. With evolving laws, heightened scrutiny, and constant change, AB Global has done the hard work—curating a platform that removes the guesswork from compliance and replaces it with confidence.“This powerful hub is like having your own compliance research team—without the billable hours,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder and CEO of AB Global. “And this is just the beginning. We’re committed to continually expanding the Vault with expert content and client-driven features that reflect the changing regulatory landscape.”Curt Schwall, President of AB Global, echoed the Vault’s significance: “Compliance isn’t optional—and it shouldn’t be overwhelming. The KnOWLedge Vault was built for professionals who need fast, accurate answers they can trust. It’s more than a resource—it’s a strategic partner in your compliance journey.”Schwall continued, “By bringing together the industry’s most essential insights and tools into one intuitive, easy-to-navigate platform, AB Global is redefining what top-tier compliance support looks like.”The Vault also serves as a client-facing extension of Screening University , AB Global’s acclaimed education platform and the premier curriculum in the background screening industry. Screening University is approved by both SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification, and by the HR Certification Institute for recertification credit hours.Inside the Vault, clients will find an extensive collection of compliance resources:Disclosure and authorization templates. Adverse action letters. Ban the Box guidance. Salary history laws. Conditional offer language examples. Legal updates. And that’s just the start. The Vault also features expert commentary on what’s generally reportable versus what’s legally usable, easy to understand explanations of red flags and dispositions, and trusted best practices. Users gain access to Owl’s Outlook, AB Global’s compliance insights archive, plus curated legal directories, training modules, and exclusive webinars—ensuring they stay informed and compliant in an ever-evolving landscape.Whether building a background screening program from the ground up or refining an existing one, the KnOWLedge Vault empowers professionals to lead with clarity and confidence in today’s fast-paced hiring environment.About AB GlobalAB Global is a leading provider of innovative background screening solutions and compliance education. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and exceptional client service, AB Global partners with organizations of all sizes to reduce risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and build trust in every hire. Backed by a team of FCRA-certified experts and supported by complimentary resources like Screening University™, AB Global delivers trusted solutions that help businesses make informed, confident hiring decisions. ABGlobalScreening.com

