FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES URBAN COMING-OF-AGE DRAMA 'RAISE YOUR HAND'

As a survivor of sexual assault, RAISE YOUR HAND is deeply personal to me. It’s because of my real-life champions, some who are represented in this film, that I am now able to share this story.” — Filmmaker Jessica Rae

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the urban coming-of-age drama RAISE YOUR HAND, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 3, 2025.

RAISE YOUR HAND is writer/director Jessica Rae’s 1990s coming-of-age drama about high schoolers in the Midwest. Her directorial debut film, it was inspired by her real-life experiences growing up as a multiracial woman of color in Minneapolis. RAISE YOUR HAND follows best friends Gia (Jearnest Corchado -- Can You Feel the Beat: the Lisa Lisa Story, Sneakerheads, Little America, The Fosters, The Blacklist) and Lila (Hanani Taylor -- Criminal Minds, Punky Brewster) as they balance school and personal connections with their family, friends, boys and neighborhood, including the corrupt local police. Gia struggles to maintain her grades and sort through a tumultuous relationship with her mother and stepfather. She attempts to find solace in a relationship with a new boyfriend, Wish, while investing in her writing. Very quickly, however, all of Gia’s relationships go through dramatic, sometimes traumatic, changes, and Gia and Lila find themselves in their own separate fights for both meaning and survival, in a film that is a testament to their perseverance and the power of story.

Written and directed by Jessica Rae, RAISE YOUR HAND was produced by Evan Allen-Gessesse, Chanda Dancy, and Eileen Kennedy. Adam Dick and Margarita Reyes served as executive producers. The original score was composed by Academy Award short-listed composer Chanda Dancy (Blink Twice, Devotion). The featured cast includes Jearnest Corchado (‘Gia’), Hanani Taylor (‘Lila’), Jess Nurse (‘Ms. Ramsey’), Joel Steingold (‘Amaris’), Gracie Marie Bradley (‘Lyric’), Janet Craig (‘Principal Reynolds’), Gregory Scott Cummins (‘Officer McCance’), Isabella Day (‘Young Gia’), Donat (‘Wish/Shawn Turner’), and Fenix Lazzaroni (‘Leticia/Gia's Mom’).

“As a survivor of sexual assault, RAISE YOUR HAND is deeply personal to me, and the collection of stories represented are those based on my own memories growing up and those of my close friends and family,” said filmmaker Jessica Rae. “It’s because of my real-life champions, some who are represented in this film, that I am now able to share this story, and all the stories represented in this movie.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire RAISE YOUR HAND directly with the filmmakers and Dept. H.

RAISE YOUR HAND website: www.imdb.com/title/tt5957700

