Golden State Grizzlies Join Forces with City of San Ramon and SRCA to Launch San Ramon Grizzlies & Empower Youth Cricket

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step toward deepening community ties and expanding youth development pathways, the Golden State Grizzlies today announced a strategic tri-party partnership with the City of San Ramon and the San Ramon Cricket Association (SRCA). As part of this collaboration, the franchise will now proudly compete under the name San Ramon Grizzlies, reflecting its strong local roots and future-facing vision.“We are proud to welcome the Grizzlies to San Ramon,” said San Ramon Mayor Mark Armstrong. “This partnership enhances recreational opportunities for our residents and brings the excitement of top-tier cricket right to our doorstep.” As part of the agreement, the City of San Ramon will host two official Grizzlies home games during the upcoming Minor League Cricket (MiLC) season. The City will also provide logistical and ground support, helping elevate the overall game-day experience for both players and fans.In parallel, SRCA will play a vital role in strengthening the developmental pipeline for young athletes. The academy will make its world-class facilities and support staff available to the Grizzlies and will launch a new advanced training program tailored for aspiring youth cricketers aiming for the professional stage, including Minor League Cricket.“At SRCA, we’ve always believed in building from the ground up,” said Ramesh Immadi, Chaiman of SRCA Youth. “This collaboration gives our most promising young players access to elite resources and a direct path to the professional level.”The San Ramon Grizzlies, in turn, will identify and promote qualified youth talent emerging from SRCA’s programs—bringing real opportunity to the region’s cricket-loving youth. This aligns with the Grizzlies' broader mission of championing the next generation of American cricket talent. “This is more than a name change—it’s a commitment to building a deep and lasting partnership with the San Ramon community,” said Samir Shah, Co-Owner and CEO of the Grizzlies. “We are deeply grateful to Mayor Armstrong and the City of San Ramon for their support and belief in our vision. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful opportunities for youth and growing the game right here in the Bay Area.”Vice Mayor Sridhar Verose echoed the sentiment, stating, “San Ramon has always celebrated diversity and youth engagement. The Grizzlies’ presence here adds a new dimension to our city’s sports culture and inspires our youth to dream bigger.”With strong civic backing, elite training infrastructure, and a clear pathway for player development, the newly minted San Ramon Grizzlies are poised to become a true hometown team—built with the community, for the community.About the Golden State Grizzlies The Golden State Grizzlies are a professional cricket team based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Committed to elevating the profile of cricket in the United States, the Grizzlies are investing in world-class coaching, youth development, and strong community partnerships. Learn more at www.grizzlies.us Media Contact: info@grizzlies.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.