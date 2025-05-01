Golden State Grizzlies Announce New Ownership and CEO: Samir Shah Takes the Helm to Lead Franchise into the Future

Enters a bold new chapter prioritizing youth and local partnerships

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Golden State Grizzlies are excited to announce a new chapter in the franchise’s journey, with Samir Shah stepping in as both lead investor and CEO. A Bay Area local and lifelong cricket enthusiast, Shah brings a powerful combination of entrepreneurial success and deep passion for the sport to his leadership role.With this near-complete change in ownership, the franchise enters a bold new era defined by ambition, excellence, and strategic vision. Shah’s proven track record in execution, governance, and value creation now becomes a driving force behind the Grizzlies’ evolution. Under his leadership, the Golden State Grizzlies will also prioritize building strong local partnerships across the Bay Area to deepen community engagement and strengthen regional support for the sport.As CEO, Shah is focused on long-term success through strategic investments in youth development and world-class coaching. His commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a high-performance culture reflects his belief that sustainable leadership is built from the ground up. “Team Grizzlies is driven by a shared passion for cricket and a deep commitment to excellence,” said Nirav Shah, General Manager of the Golden State Grizzlies. “With renewed leadership and a clear vision, we’re ready to elevate the franchise and make a lasting impact on the game and our community.”“I’m honored to lead the Golden State Grizzlies at this exciting time for cricket in America,” said Samir Shah. “This journey is made possible through the partnership and support of my co-owners. A special acknowledgment goes to Jatin Porecha, our second-largest investor, whose commitment to the franchise has been pivotal. I’m also grateful to Nirav Shah and Arun Mohan, whose involvement and enthusiasm further strengthen our shared vision for the Grizzlies. Together, we’re building a world-class team that delivers lasting value to our players, partners, investors, and the broader cricket community.”With fresh ownership, visionary leadership, and a renewed sense of purpose, the Golden State Grizzlies are poised to rise as a premier franchise in the world of cricket.About the Golden State GrizzliesFounded in 2021, the Golden State Grizzlies are a Bay Area-based franchise competing in Minor League Cricket (MiLC), the official developmental league of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States. Focused on competitive excellence and community engagement, the Grizzlies are committed to developing local talent and growing the sport across the region.Learn more at www.grizzlies.us

Grizzlies - Fear the Growl!

