Golden State Grizzlies Appoint IPL Coach Arunkumar Jagadeesh as Head Coach

Coach JAK

Veteran Indian coach and current IPL and MLC men’s coach brings elite pedigree to Grizzlies leadership

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Golden State Grizzlies are proud to announce the appointment of Arunkumar Jagadeesh, widely known as Jak, as Head Coach of the franchise. A former India cricketer and one of the most respected figures in global coaching, Jak brings decades of elite experience across international, domestic, and franchise cricket.Jak currently serves as Assistant Batting Coach and Batting Coach with Mumbai Indians (IPL) and MI New York (MLC), respectively. His previous coaching tenures include serving as Head Coach of the USA Men’s National Team, Kings XI Punjab, Assistant Coach of Kerala Knights (T10 Abu Dhabi), and a celebrated spell as Head Coach of Karnataka, where he led the team to multiple domestic titles during one of its most successful eras.“Jak brings the perfect blend of tactical acumen, international exposure, and a deep commitment to player development,” said Samir Shah, CEO of the Golden State Grizzlies. “His presence instantly elevates our cricketing standards and supports our mission to build a world-class franchise rooted in youth talent, high-performance coaching, and strong community values.”“The Bay Area, California was my first home when I began coaching in the U.S., so taking on this role feels like returning to where it all started,” said J Arunkumar. “I’m excited to lead the Golden State Grizzlies—there is real talent and passion here. Together, we’ll build a competitive, disciplined, and united team that represents the best of what American cricket can become.”Jak’s appointment marks a major milestone in the Grizzlies’ journey to becoming a premier force in U.S. cricket. It aligns seamlessly with the team’s vision of investing in elite coaching and nurturing the next generation of talent. His leadership will guide the Grizzlies into the 2025 season and beyond with a focus on professionalism, team culture, and a winning mindset.About the Golden State Grizzlies:The Golden State Grizzlies are a professional cricket team based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Committed to elevating the profile of cricket in the United States, the Grizzlies are investing in world-class coaching, youth development, and strong community partnerships. Learn more at www.grizzlies.us Media Contact: info@grizzlies.us

