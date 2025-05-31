MPD Searching for Wanted Suspect in Anacostia Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to locate a wanted suspect in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at approximately 12:41 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, unconscious and not breathing suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Tequila Parker of Southeast, DC.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Mercury Ford of Southeast, DC. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for First Degree Murder while Armed.

A photo of the suspect can be seen below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of the whereabouts of this person of interest should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25078905