New Haven Barracks/ Disturbing Peace by Phone x2

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5002397 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 5/29/25, 1900 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Waltham, VT & Shelburne, VT VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of telephone

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Lonie Parker AGE: 50 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, VT

ACCUSED/VICTIM: Thomas George AGE: 30 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/30/25 at approximately 0838 hours, Troopers responded to a report of threats being made via telephone. Investigation revealed on the day prior, both Lonie Parker (50) of Waltham, VT and Thomas George (30) of Shelburne, VT threatened to inflict injury to each other by phone. Both Parker and George were issued citations to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/25, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOTS: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

