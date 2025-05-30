Care for aging Veterans with a geriatrics specialty

Geriatrics and extended care is a growing specialty at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)—and that isn’t likely to change any time soon. According to a 2023 U.S. Census Bureau report, nearly one-half of all Veterans in the United States are 65 years or older. That means in the coming years, the number of Veterans who will need nursing home care or home-based primary care will continue to increase.

VA currently has more than 100 jobs open with a geriatrics specialty. In honor of May being Older Americans month, let’s look at careers that support geriatrics and extended care at VA.

Geriatrics clinical careers

If you’re a clinician looking for a career where you can make a difference in the care of Veterans, look no further than geriatrics.

As a physician in geriatrics, you’ll provide the detailed, hands-on care that older Veterans need as their health care concerns become more nuanced with age. With positions available in medical centers and community living centers, you can pursue a path that suits your goals.

Whether you’re a registered nurse, licensed practical nurse or nursing assistant, you can serve a valuable role in treating Veterans in geriatrics and extended care programs. Bringing VA’s patient-centered approach to an aging Veteran’s care can make a significant difference in their health outcomes.

The mental health of aging Veterans is a vital part of their care, and the expertise of geriatric psychiatrists is necessary to provide whole health care. Particularly as Veterans age and may need to take more medications, experienced geriatric psychiatrists can help manage complexities in care.

Speaking of medications, pharmacists are valued members of aging Veterans’ care teams. If you’re a pharmacist looking for a career with more autonomy to make clinical decisions on behalf of your patients, VA is the place for you.

Occupational therapists impact the functional, physical and cognitive skills of aging Veterans. As a member of a Veteran care team at VA, occupational therapists in geriatrics have the unique ability to enhance the quality of life for Veterans.

By specializing in geriatrics and extended care in any of these above fields, you can serve those who served in their twilight years, ensuring that the last few decades of their lives are as comfortable, healthy and fulfilling as possible. If you’re looking for a job that is all about Veterans, a geriatrics specialty provides the perfect path.

