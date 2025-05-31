Update No. 3: Police arrest wanted suspect in St. Johnsbury shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police arrest wanted suspect in St. Johnsbury shooting

BERLIN, Vermont (Thursday, May 29, 2025) — Members of the Berlin Police Department on Thursday evening located and arrested shooting suspect Ladjuan Anthony Guichard, 27, of Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Officers conducted a felony stop on a rental vehicle on the Barre Montpelier Road in Berlin after receiving a tip from a caller that Guichard was in the car. Police located and arrested Guichard and a companion, Kayla Keithan, 27, of St Johnsbury. She was taken into custody and later released on a citation for a charge of being an accessory after the fact. Her arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 2 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury.

Guichard was jailed without bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury and is due for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 30, 2025, in criminal court in St. Johnsbury.

The Vermont State Police thanks the Berlin Police Department and members of the public for their help in apprehending the suspects in this case.

***Update No. 2, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, 2025***

Vermont State Police investigators have identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant in the May 6, 2025, shooting on Concord Avenue in St. Johnsbury.

Ladjuan Anthony Guichard, 27, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder arising from the shooting of 30-year-old Adam Belliveau. The arrest warrant is subject to nationwide extradition. Guichard also is wanted in Massachusetts on a probation violation.

Guichard is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has dark brown/black hair and a beard. A photo of Guichard is attached to this release. His last known whereabouts were in Dorchester on May 9.

Guichard should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.

People with information on Guichard’s whereabouts should not approach him and instead call 911, their local police department or the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. People also can submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Investigation has indicated this shooting was not a random act of violence and involved people who knew each other.

Belliveau is recovering from his injuries.

No additional information is available from the state police at this time. VSP will continue to provide updates as developments warrant.

***Update No. 1, 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 7, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, May 6, 2025, at a residence in St. Johnsbury.

VSP is identifying the victim as Adam Belliveau, 30, of St. Johnsbury. He remains hospitalized Wednesday, May 7, and is receiving treatment for his injuries. Information on his condition is unavailable at this time.

No arrests have been made to this point in the investigation. The state police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist detectives call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates as the case continues.

***Initial news release, 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, 2025***

The Vermont State Police and the St. Johnsbury Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, May 6, 2025.

Police received a report via 911 at about 2:20 p.m. that a man had been shot at a residence on Concord Avenue. He was subsequently hospitalized. The extent of his injuries is unknown. No one is in custody.

This case is in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The name of the injured man will be released following notification of relatives and further investigation.

Detectives ask that anyone who might have information that could assist in this case call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No other information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.