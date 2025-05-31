St Johnsbury/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4004785
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/31/25 at approx. 0546 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 N
TOWN: Ryegate
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 114.2
WEATHER: Rainy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with standing water
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Thomas Seppala
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rindge, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: X#
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on I 91 N near mile marker 114 in the town of Ryegate. Investigation into the crash revealed Thomas Seppala (46) was traveling north and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle veered off the interstate into the median where it rolled several times and Seppala was ejected. Seppala was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Ryegate Fire Department and Wards Wrecker Service.
COURT ACTION: No
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
