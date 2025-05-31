St Johnsbury/ MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25A4004785 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley STATION: VSP St Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 DATE/TIME: 05/31/25 at approx. 0546 hours STREET: Interstate 91 N TOWN: Ryegate INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 114.2 WEATHER: Rainy ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet with standing water VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Thomas Seppala AGE: 46 SEAT BELT? No CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rindge, NH VEHICLE YEAR: 2015 VEHICLE MAKE: BMW VEHICLE MODEL: X# DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled INJURIES: non-life threatening HOSPITAL: NVRH SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on I 91 N near mile marker 114 in the town of Ryegate. Investigation into the crash revealed Thomas Seppala (46) was traveling north and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle veered off the interstate into the median where it rolled several times and Seppala was ejected. Seppala was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Ryegate Fire Department and Wards Wrecker Service. COURT ACTION: No Trooper Jason Haley Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks 802-748-3111

