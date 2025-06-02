Open Assessment Technologies Launches TAO Community Edition to Support Open Learning Standards for EdTech Integrations

CAPELLEN, LUXEMBOURG, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Assessment Technologies (OAT), creators of TAO—the world’s leading open-source digital assessment platform—today announced the upcoming release of the TAO Community Edition (TAO CE) featuring new components that support Open Learning Standards. This milestone release marks a transformative step toward open, extensible, and community-driven innovation in digital assessment.The TAO CE includes an expanded suite of modular products—TAO Advance, TAO Grader, TAO Insights, and TAO Portal—providing a powerful, end-to-end integrated stack that enables institutions and developers to own, customize, and manage their assessment infrastructure fully.This release is part of the TAO Community initiative—a bold movement to unite developers, assessment professionals, and organizations in co-creating the future of learning and evaluation. Through this ecosystem, users will gain direct access to collaborative tools, community-driven feature requests, roadmap discussions, and upcoming contribution opportunities.“The future of digital assessment isn’t locked in proprietary systems—it’s open, extensible, and community-built,” said Mack K. Machida, Co-CEO, Open Assessment Technologies. “With the TAO Community Edition and our upcoming new developer forum, we’re empowering the global community to own their infrastructure, scale their solutions, and shape the next generation of learning from the inside out.”What’s New in the TAO Community EditionTAO AdvanceA next-generation delivery engine designed for scalability, performance, and a seamless user experience across devices and assessment types.TAO GraderA flexible manual scoring solution that supports the evaluation of open-ended responses with detailed feedback workflows and rubric-based alignment.TAO InsightsAn advanced analytics module that transforms raw assessment data into actionable insights. It enables educators and administrators to track performance, measure learning outcomes, and drive data-informed decisions.TAO PortalA unified dashboard connecting all TAO components—simplifying administration, enhancing visibility, and centralizing data and user management, including an onsite proctoring solution, designed to provide live monitoring of test-takers and the test execution during assessments.Why This MattersWith the TAO Community Edition and its supporting modular tools, institutions and developers gain full software ownership, free from vendor lock-in and per-user licensing. Its modular architecture allows users to plug in only what they need, when they need it, providing maximum flexibility and scalability.“Open-source isn’t just a licensing model—it’s a commitment to progress,” said Patrick Plichart, Co-Founder, Open Assessment Technologies. “By launching the TAO Community Edition and developer forum, we’re enabling the global education community to break free from silos and co-create solutions that serve real learners, everywhere.”Built on open standards like QTI, LTI, and WCAG, TAO ensures interoperability and accessibility by design. Most importantly, it offers a platform for community-powered innovation, enabling contributors to directly influence the roadmap and functionality. All of this is orchestrated through the TAO Community, offering streamlined oversight across the entire assessment ecosystem.TAO Community Edition and extended modules will be available under the Affero General Public License v3 (AGPLv3).What’s Next: Early Access ProgramThe Early Access Program (EAP) for TAO Community Edition and its full modular suite will officially launch in September 2025. Developers and contributors are invited to join the waitlist today and begin engaging with our growing technical forum.“Innovation in education thrives when communities lead. With the TAO Community Edition, we’re giving developers and institutions the freedom to build, adapt, and contribute on their terms,” said Marc Oswald, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Open Assessment Technologies. “This isn’t just a platform—it’s a movement toward transparent, collaborative, and future-ready digital assessment.”About TAOTAO, from Open Assessment Technologies, is the leading digital assessment solution for education and career advancement. Modular, customizable, and interoperable by design, TAO empowers users to break free from proprietary constraints, eliminate costly licensing fees, and take full control of their testing resources. Available in more than 82 languages, TAO has facilitated the delivery of over 100 million tests worldwide.Learn More: www.taotesting.com *QTI: Question and Test Interoperability*LTI: Learning Tools Interoperability*WCAG: Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.*QTIand LTIare trademarks of the 1EdTechConsortium, Inc. ( 1edtech.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.