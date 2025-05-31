Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Reaches $1 Million 

Saturday’s Drawing Marks Game’s First-Ever 7-Figure Prize

JACKSON, MISS. — The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has reached a groundbreaking $1 million, the highest prize ever offered since the game’s launch on April 28, 2021. This record-setting figure will be up for grabs during the in-state draw game’s 1,001st drawing tonight.

There have been 48 draws since the last jackpot was won April 12, 2025, for $141,000. The jackpot then reset to $50,000 and has steadily grown — and now it has officially made lottery history in Mississippi breaking the previous jackpot record of $905,168 won Feb. 7, 2023.

“This is an exciting moment not just for our players, but for the Mississippi Lottery as a whole,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation President Jeff Hewitt. “Hitting the million-dollar threshold is a first for Match 5, and it shows just how much enthusiasm Mississippians have for this game.”

Mississippi Match 5 drawings are held every night at approximately 9:30 PM CT. Tickets are $2, and an optional $1 multiplier feature is available to boost non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets can be purchased at authorized Mississippi Lottery retailers statewide. For more information on Mississippi Match 5, including how to play and winning numbers, visit www.mslottery.com.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $207 million with an estimated cash value of $91 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $37.22 million with an estimated cash value of $16.36 million, the second largest in the game’s history. The largest Lotto America annuitized jackpot of $40.03 million was won in Iowa on April 1, 2023. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $202 million with an estimated cash value of $90 million.

