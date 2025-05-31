MPD Investigating Northwest Juvenile Fatality

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a juvenile in Northwest.

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, at approximately 3:07 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, for sounds of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital and after all lifesaving measures failed, the juvenile was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Angel Ernesto Dominquez of Northwest, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25080117

