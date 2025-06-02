ZICO® Coconut Water Launches 'The Unmatched Campaign' with Naomi Osaka, DeAndre Hopkins, and DK Metcalf

A bold new era of clean hydration celebrates excellence without compromise

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZICOCoconut Water proudly unveils “The Unmatched Campaign”, a bold new initiative that celebrates how the world's top athletes really hydrate naturally in their everyday lives.. Featuring original content with three elite athletes—Naomi Osaka, DeAndre Hopkins, and DK Metcalf—the campaign is a powerful rallying cry for those who strive to be their best, every single day.More than a brand promotion, The Unmatched Campaign is a movement that speaks to the growing demand for clean, natural functional hydration, a refreshing departure from standard artificial beverages and sugar laden sports drinks. ZICO, backed by a growing roster of athlete investors, delivers just that: 100% pure coconut water sustainably sourced from Thailand, with no added sugar or artificial ingredients. With an array of ‘un’ words, the campaign focuses on all the things the brand is not that makes it all the things they are, Hydration that is Unmatched, taste that is Unparalleled and thirst-quenching refreshment that is Unbelievable.“The Unmatched Campaign brings to life the values ZICO has stood for from day one—authenticity,, passion and drive” said Chris Gallant, CEO of ZICO. “Naomi, DeAndre, and DK are icons who understand that what you put into your body matters. Their belief in ZICO is a powerful signal that clean hydration is no longer a trend—it’s the standard.”Each athlete featured in the campaign is more than a household name—they are symbols of discipline, grit, and unwavering focus. Whether it’s Osaka’s calm dominance under pressure, Hopkins’ electrifying consistency, or Metcalf’s unrelenting drive, these athletes embody what it means to be unmatched. This campaign offers an exclusive and unfiltered look into the training regimens and recovery philosophies of each star, showcasing how ZICO naturally hydrates elite performance and everyday recovery alike.DK Metcalf:"I’ve always been about pushing my body to the limit and keeping it fueled the right way. Joining ZICO just made sense—it's clean, it's real, and it keeps me going. I’m excited to be part of a brand that matches my mindset: natural, relentless, and always ready to level up."DeAndre Hopkins:"Health and wellness has always been a priority for me. I'm all about putting the right ingredients in my body. Zico is simple, clean, and helps me stay hydrated without all the extra additives. When you're pushing your body every day, what you fuel with makes all the difference. I'm excited to join Naomi and DK to launch the Unmatched campaign and give fans a behind-the-scenes look of our training!"Naomi Osaka:“I truly enjoyed partnering with ZICO around the Unmatched campaign. As a professional athlete, clean ingredients and superior hydration are super important to me and I always pay extra attention to what I’m putting into my body. I’m proud to be a part of ZICO’s commitment to excellence and authenticity.”This campaign marks a major milestone in ZICO’s comeback journey. Originally founded by Mark Rampolla, ZICO was sold to The Coca-Cola Company in 2013 and reacquired in 2020 by Rampolla’s GroundForce Capital, setting off a wave of renewed purpose, product focus, and athlete partnerships.About ZICOCoconut WaterZICO is a pioneer and leader in coconut water-based beverages and is one of the first brands to bring coconut water to US consumers.ZICO Coconut Water is one of the original hydration beverages, Unlike most coconut water brands, ZICO is one of the only 100% pure, premium coconut water brands without added sugar and as such, is considered one of the original hydration beverages beloved by health minded consumers and athletes alike looking for a healthier alternative to artificial beverages and sugar laden sport drinksPress Kit AvailableHigh-res campaign images and athlete headshots available for editorial upon request.Photo credit: ZICO

