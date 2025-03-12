ZICO Rising Announces Appointment of Alexandre Ruberti to Board of Directors

ZICO, a leading coconut water brand, is proud to announce the appointment of Alexandre Ruberti to its Board of Directors.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA – March 12, 2025 – ZICO , a leading coconut water brand dedicated to delivering premium hydration, is proud to announce the appointment of Alexandre Ruberti to its Board of Directors. Ruberti brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the beverage industry, with a proven record of developing strategies, processes, and systems to build engaged organizations that drive sustainable top and bottom-line growth.Ruberti has extensive beverage industry experience, including 16 years in executive leadership roles at Red Bull, serving as Chief Commercial Officer in North America and as President of Red Bull Distribution Company. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) and GP ACT- III Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: GPATU). Previously served on the Board of Directors of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) from 2021 to 2024.“We are thrilled to welcome Alexandre to the ZICO Board,” said Chris Gallant, CEO of ZICO Rising. “His deep expertise in brand building, distribution strategy, and operational execution will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and expand our product offerings. I’m especially excited to be reconnected and working with him again, having previously collaborated at Red Bull. Alexandre’s leadership and strategic insights will help guide ZICO as we capitalize on the growing demand for coconut water and functional hydration.”“Alexandre brings an incredible wealth of knowledge in the beverage industry and a deep passion for building great brands,” said Mark Rampolla, Founder and Board Chairman of ZICO Rising. “His leadership and experience will be instrumental in helping ZICO reach new heights as we continue to grow and innovate. We’re excited to have him on board.”Ruberti joins a dynamic leadership team at ZICO Rising, which has been reinvigorating the brand since its acquisition from The Coca-Cola Company in 2021. With a focus on innovation and sustained growth, the company remains committed to delivering high-quality coconut water to consumers worldwide.“I am excited to join the Board of Directors at ZICO Rising,” said Ruberti. “ZICO is a brand with a rich history and a tremendous opportunity ahead. I look forward to working with Chris, Mark and the rest of the team to drive the next phase of growth.”About ZICO RisingZICO Coconut Water is one of the original hydration beverages beloved by health conscious consumers and athletes alike looking for a healthier alternative to artificial beverages and sugar laden sport drinks. Coconut water is the ultimate hydration beverage, packed with naturally occurring electrolytes to hydrate and replenish you after intense physical activity or just thrive in daily life.Mark Rampolla sold ZICO to The Coca Cola Company in 2013 and bought the brand back in 2020 through his investment firm GroundForce Capital. Excitement for the brand’s resurgence has been further fueled by newer investment partners and brand ambassadors including tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, NFL powerhouses DK Metcalf & Deandre Hopkins and serial entrepreneur Jesse Itzler.About ZICO Coconut WaterZICO Coconut Water is one of the original hydration beverages beloved by health-minded consumers and athletes alike looking for a healthier alternative to artificial beverages and sugar-laden sport drinks. Coconut water is the ultimate hydration beverage, packed with naturally occurring electrolytes to hydrate and replenish you after intense physical activity or just thrive in daily life. Unlike many coconut water brands, ZICO never adds sugar and we use only the highest-quality coconuts exclusively from Thailand and select regions of southeast AsiaMark Rampolla sold ZICO to The Coca-Cola Company in 2013 and bought the brand back in 2020 through his investment firm GroundForce Capital. Excitement for the brand’s resurgence has been further fueled by newer investment partners and brand ambassadors including tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and serial entrepreneur Jesse Itzler.# # #

