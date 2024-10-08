ZICO Coconut Water adds NFL Star Player DK Metcalf to Growing Roster of Brand Ambassadors and Investors

Staying healthy and fit is a top priority for me to keep up an active lifestyle, and ZICO has become an essential part of my training and daily routine."” — DK Metcalf

SEAL COVE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZICO Coconut Water adds NFL Star Player DK Metcalf to Growing Roster of Brand Ambassadors and InvestorsSeattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has joined ZICO Coconut Water as a brand ambassador and investor, the company announced today."Staying healthy and fit is a top priority for me to keep up an active lifestyle, and ZICO has become an essential part of my training and daily routine,” said Metcalf. “Partnering with ZICO feels natural because it’s a product I genuinely use, trust, and love. I’ve made ZICO a staple in my diet because it’s a natural source of hydration that keeps me energized and feeling my best every day."Metcalf joins a growing roster of investors and brand ambassadors from professional sports and business. The company recently welcomed professional tennis star Naomi Osaka, NBA athlete Malik Monk, MLB pitcher Taijuan Walker as investors, further strengthening its powerhouse team.Mark Rampolla, ZICO founder and co-managing partner of GroundForce Capital said, “I’m thrilled to welcome DK Metcalf as an ambassador and investor in ZICO. It’s inspiring to see the company continue to grow and support top athletes like DK, helping them stay at their best. DK’s belief in ZICO reflects our commitment to quality and performance. We’re excited to work with DK, and we look forward to bringing the natural hydrating power of ZICO to more athletes and NFL fans worldwide.”The partnership with ZICO was facilitated by Metcalf’s representatives at SMAC Entertainment.Note to press: ZICO lifestyle images and DK Metcalf headshot available here for editorial use.Photo credit: ZICO.About ZICO Coconut WaterZICO Coconut Water is one of the original hydration beverages beloved by health-minded consumers and athletes alike looking for a healthier alternative to artificial beverages and sugar-laden sport drinks. Coconut water is the ultimate hydration beverage, packed with naturally occurring electrolytes to hydrate and replenish you after intense physical activity or just thrive in daily life. Unlike many coconut water brands, ZICO never adds sugar and we use only the highest-quality coconuts exclusively from Thailand and select regions of southeast Asia. Mark Rampolla sold ZICO to The Coca-Cola Company in 2013 and bought the brand back in 2020 through his investment firm GroundForce Capital. Excitement for the brand’s resurgence has been further fueled by newer investment partners and brand ambassadors including tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and serial entrepreneur Jesse Itzler.ContactsFor ZICO Coconut WaterLynda Dorf / lynda@lyndadorf.comFor DK MetcalfGeorgie Moskowitz / georgie@smac-ent.com# # #

