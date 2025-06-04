Gomboc AI Named to Rising in Cyber 2025 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups for the Second Consecutive Year

Gomboc AI

Selected by CISOs and leading investors, the list recognizes the 30 startups shaping the future of security.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gomboc AI, the company pioneering deterministic AI for cloud infrastructure remediation, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2025, an independent list curated by Notable Capital spotlighting the 30 most promising cybersecurity startups redefining the industry.

This marks the second consecutive year that Gomboc AI has earned this recognition.

Unlike traditional rankings, the Rising in Cyber 2025 honorees were selected through a multi-stage process grounded in real-world validation. Leading cybersecurity venture firms submitted nominations, and nearly 150 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and senior security executives voted on the final list—recognizing the companies solving the most urgent challenges security teams face today.

Gomboc AI was selected for its breakthrough in automating cloud security fixes using deterministic AI—turning security policies into ready-to-merge infrastructure-as-code pull requests. By eliminating alert fatigue and ticket backlogs, Gomboc empowers DevSecOps, platform, and security teams to stay fast, compliant, and secure.

Gomboc AI joins this year’s cohort with $13 million in seed funding led by Glilot Capital Partners, Hetz Ventures, and Ballistic Ventures, and is helping shape the next era of cybersecurity through innovations in deterministic AI, cloud infrastructure remediation, and DevSecOps automation.

"We’re honored to be selected to the Rising in Cyber 2025 list and humbled by the recognition from the CISO community for the second year since the Rising in Cyber program started,” said Ian Amit, CEO & Co-Founder of Gomboc AI. “This validates what we’ve believed from the beginning: security doesn't have to slow you down. With deterministic AI, we’re making remediation accurate, explainable, and immediate—because modern security teams deserve tools that actually help them keep up.”

Gomboc AI has gained significant traction since its public launch, securing enterprise customers across financial services, banking, and tech. The company was also named a Top 10 Finalist in the AWS x CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, and recently announced integrations with Wiz, Orca, and Prisma Cloud to automate CSPM alert remediation at scale.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2025, visit https://risingincyber.com/.

About Gomboc AI

Gomboc AI is the leading authority in cloud security remediation, delivering the industry's first deterministic AI solution to fix security misconfiguration in cloud environments. Founded in 2022, Gomboc AI empowers organizations to eliminate security backlogs, reduce attack surfaces, and free up engineering resources to drive innovation. For more information, visit gomboc.ai.

