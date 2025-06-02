Fasoo Smart Screen Bolsters Supply Chain Security with Advanced Screen Protection

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, introduces new momentum for Fasoo Smart Screen (FSS), its advanced screen security solution designed to control unauthorized screen capture tools and display a dynamic watermark on screen, deterring users from taking a photo using smartphones.

As global supply chains become increasingly digitized and distributed, organizations face heightened pressure to secure every touchpoint where sensitive data is accessed. Organizations in the semiconductor, automotive, energy, aerospace, and defense industries, as well as companies across their supply chains, recognize that protecting what’s visible on the screen is just as critical as securing files in storage or in transit.

Fasoo Smart Screen addresses this growing need by adding a powerful layer of screen protection to data-centric security strategies. The solution prevents unauthorized screen captures, applies dynamic watermarks to deter visual leaks, and logs screen-based activity to support incident response and compliance efforts.

“In today’s supply chain, sensitive data doesn’t just move – it’s constantly seen. From design reviews to remote vendor access, what’s on the screen is often just as vulnerable as what’s in the file,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo. “Fasoo Smart Screen gives organizations the control they need to keep visual data exposure from disrupting operations or compromising IP.”

Fasoo has seen rising adoption of FSS across industries with complex and high-value supply chains, including semiconductors, automotive, and electronics. In these environments, engineers, suppliers, and contractors frequently access critical IP and confidential design data via virtual desktops or remote platforms. FSS helps ensure that what’s shown on-screen – from chip layouts to production blueprints – stays protected at all times throughout the extended supply chain.

Key Features of Fasoo Smart Screen:

• Dynamic Screen Watermarks: Apply on-screen, user-specific watermarks that allow tracing data breaches back to their source.

• Screen Capture Prevention: Block all screen capture attempts, including the Print Screen key, snipping tools, remote control software, or other capture applications.

• Comprehensive Activity Log: Monitor screen capture attempts for audits, compliance management, and incident response.

• Seamless Integration: FSS is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and various environments, ensuring comprehensive protection across diverse platforms.

For more information about Fasoo’s screen security solution, visit https://en.fasoo.com/strategies/screen-security.



About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

