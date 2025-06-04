Dropzone AI Named to Rising in Cyber 2025 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

Selected by CISOs and leading investors, the list recognizes the 30 startups shaping the future of security.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dropzone AI, the leading provider of AI SOC analysts today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2025, an independent list launched by Notable Capital to spotlight the 30 most promising cybersecurity startups shaping the future of security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber 2025 honorees were selected through a multi-stage process grounded in real-world validation. Leading cybersecurity venture firms submitted nominations, and nearly 150 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and senior security executives voted on the final list, highlighting the companies solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s security teams.

Dropzone AI was selected for its AI SOC agent, which autonomously investigates every incoming alert so that security teams can focus on real threats.

The company joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $7.8 billion according to Pitchbook as of May 2025, and is defining the next era of cybersecurity across key areas like identity, application security, agentic AI, and security operations.

“The demand for cybersecurity innovation has never been greater. As the underlying technologies evolve and agentic AI reshapes everything from threat detection to team workflows, we’re witnessing a shift from reactive defense to proactive, intelligence-driven operations,” said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. “What makes this list special is that it reflects real-world validation—honorees were chosen by CISOs who face these challenges every day. Congratulations to this year’s Rising in Cyber companies for building the solutions that modern security leaders truly want and need.”

In celebration, honorees will be recognized today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) alongside top security leaders and investors.

"Our recognition in Rising in Cyber 2025 comes from CISOs who've seen enough band-aid solutions to the alert fatigue crisis,” said Edward Wu, Founder and CEO of Dropzone AI. “Security teams shouldn't waste time triaging false positives when they could be dealing with real threats. Our AI autonomously investigates every alert end-to-end, augmenting analyst capabilities and multiplying their capacity to do work that actually matters."

The company reported a new Fortune 500 customer in addition to notable customers like UIPath, Zapier, Pipe, CBTS, and Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance along with continued expansion, doubling its engineering, sales, and marketing teams following its $20M Series A funding in April 2024. The company has expanded its platform capabilities with response automation, insight tags, and integrations spanning all major security platforms, reinforcing its position as the first truly vendor-agnostic AI SOC analyst.



About Dropzone AI:

Dropzone AI is the leading AI SOC Analyst, trusted by SOC teams to automate tedious, repetitive tasks. It autonomously investigates alerts 24/7, integrates with existing security tools, and delivers decision-ready investigation reports. Designed to eliminate alert fatigue and accelerate incident response, Dropzone AI frees SOC teams for higher-level work, enabling organizations to focus on real threats without adding headcount. No playbooks, code, or prompts required. Learn more by visiting www.dropzone.ai.

About Rising in Cyber:

Rising in Cyber is an annual list recognizing the most innovative startups in cybersecurity as determined by nearly 150 leading CISOs and cybersecurity executives. Nomination criteria included private, venture-backed companies with a primary product focus on cybersecurity and the U.S. as a primary market.

About Notable Capital:

Notable Capital is a global venture capital firm based in the U.S. focused on early-to-growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure and business and consumer applications. The firm invests primarily in the U.S., Israel, Europe, and Latin America. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Brightwheel, Drata, Fal.ai, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Monte Carlo, Neon, Orca Security, Quince, Slack, Stori, Vercel, and more.

Notable Capital is a longtime investor in the global cybersecurity sector. Its investments include Bitsight, Descope, Drata, Gem Security (Acquired by Wiz), HashiCorp ($HCP, Acquired by IBM), Nozomi Networks, Orca Security, Torq, Tonic.io, and Vdoo (Acq by JFrog), and more. More information can be found at www.notablecap.com and @notablecap or Christine Hinton, Notable Capital at chinton@notablecap.com

