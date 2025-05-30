Senate Bill 803 Printer's Number 851

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - manufactured home, trailer, mobile home or unit in a

condominium, cooperative or planned community.

"Tax Reform Code of 1971." The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971.

Section 3. First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Bureau.

The First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Bureau is

established within the department for the purpose of

administering the program.

Section 4. First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program.

(a) Establishment.--The First-time Homebuyer Savings Account

Program is established in the department.

(b) Application.--The application for the program shall be

on a form and in a manner prescribed by the department which

shall be available on the department's publicly accessible

Internet website.

(c) Administration.--The department may utilize the

administrative and investment structures of the Tuition Account

Investment Program established by the act of April 3, 1992

(P.L.28, No.11), known as the Tuition Account Programs and

College Savings Bond Act, or the Pennsylvania ABLE Savings

Program established by the act of April 18, 2016 (P.L.128,

No.17), known as the Pennsylvania ABLE Act, without separately

soliciting proposals for assistance in the management of all or

part of the program.

(d) Investment manager, program manager and trustee.--The

department may contract with one or more persons or legal

entities to serve as investment managers, program managers and

trustees on behalf of the program. If the department contracts

with investment managers, program managers or trustees to

fulfill the objectives of the program, the investment managers,

