Senate Bill 803 Printer's Number 851
PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - manufactured home, trailer, mobile home or unit in a
condominium, cooperative or planned community.
"Tax Reform Code of 1971." The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971.
Section 3. First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Bureau.
The First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Bureau is
established within the department for the purpose of
administering the program.
Section 4. First-time Homebuyer Savings Account Program.
(a) Establishment.--The First-time Homebuyer Savings Account
Program is established in the department.
(b) Application.--The application for the program shall be
on a form and in a manner prescribed by the department which
shall be available on the department's publicly accessible
Internet website.
(c) Administration.--The department may utilize the
administrative and investment structures of the Tuition Account
Investment Program established by the act of April 3, 1992
(P.L.28, No.11), known as the Tuition Account Programs and
College Savings Bond Act, or the Pennsylvania ABLE Savings
Program established by the act of April 18, 2016 (P.L.128,
No.17), known as the Pennsylvania ABLE Act, without separately
soliciting proposals for assistance in the management of all or
part of the program.
(d) Investment manager, program manager and trustee.--The
department may contract with one or more persons or legal
entities to serve as investment managers, program managers and
trustees on behalf of the program. If the department contracts
with investment managers, program managers or trustees to
fulfill the objectives of the program, the investment managers,
