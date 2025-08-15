Senate Bill 968 Printer's Number 1108
PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - (1) If a gestational carrier or an adult household
member resides outside of this Commonwealth, the individual
shall, in addition to the requirements of subsections (a) and
(b), submit:
(i) A criminal history background check from the
individual's state of residence.
(ii) A child abuse history clearance from the
individual's state of residence, if available.
(iii) A state sex offender registry check from the
individual's state of residence.
(2) Background checks and clearances submitted from
outside of this Commonwealth shall meet or exceed the
requirements of the laws of this Commonwealth as specified in
subsections (a) and (b). If the background checks or
clearances from the individual's state of residence do not
meet or exceed the requirements of this Commonwealth, the
individual shall obtain additional certifications as
necessary to satisfy the requirements of this Commonwealth.
(3) A parentage order issued in this Commonwealth may
not be granted until all clearances have been verified by the
court.
(4) Recognition of valid out-of-State parentage
judgments shall be consistent with Article IV, section 1 of
the Constitution of the United States, except where
recognition would pose a clear and compelling threat to the
immediate safety and welfare of the child.
(d) International protections.--
(1) If a gestational carrier or adult household member
resides outside of the United States, the following shall be
submitted, in addition to subsections (a) and (b):
20250SB0968PN1108 - 3 -
