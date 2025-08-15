Senate Bill 968 Printer's Number 1108

PENNSYLVANIA, August 15 - (1) If a gestational carrier or an adult household

member resides outside of this Commonwealth, the individual

shall, in addition to the requirements of subsections (a) and

(b), submit:

(i) A criminal history background check from the

individual's state of residence.

(ii) A child abuse history clearance from the

individual's state of residence, if available.

(iii) A state sex offender registry check from the

individual's state of residence.

(2) Background checks and clearances submitted from

outside of this Commonwealth shall meet or exceed the

requirements of the laws of this Commonwealth as specified in

subsections (a) and (b). If the background checks or

clearances from the individual's state of residence do not

meet or exceed the requirements of this Commonwealth, the

individual shall obtain additional certifications as

necessary to satisfy the requirements of this Commonwealth.

(3) A parentage order issued in this Commonwealth may

not be granted until all clearances have been verified by the

court.

(4) Recognition of valid out-of-State parentage

judgments shall be consistent with Article IV, section 1 of

the Constitution of the United States, except where

recognition would pose a clear and compelling threat to the

immediate safety and welfare of the child.

(d) International protections.--

(1) If a gestational carrier or adult household member

resides outside of the United States, the following shall be

submitted, in addition to subsections (a) and (b):

