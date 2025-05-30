Senate Resolution 113 Printer's Number 852

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - plans for career development and succession planning; and

WHEREAS, The Treasury Department has reduced fees associated

with the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program twice since

2024, creating savings for families of nearly $1.3 million; and

WHEREAS, PA 529 accounts offer generous tax benefits,

including a State income tax deduction for contributions, no

Federal or State income taxes on investment growth, tax-free

withdrawals for qualified expenses and gift and inheritance tax

benefits and PA 529 account assets have no effect on State

financial aid eligibility; and

WHEREAS, More than 314,000 families are currently saving with

PA 529, including almost 200,000 families in the PA 529

Investment Plan, collectively holding substantial savings for

future educational expenses; and

WHEREAS, Savings in PA 529 accounts can be used to help pay

for tuition, fees, equipment, books, room and board and other

qualified expenses at most schools nationwide, including K-12,

four-year colleges and universities, community colleges,

technical schools and qualified apprenticeship programs; and

WHEREAS, The Treasury Department has the statutory

responsibility to administer the PA 529 College and Career

Savings Program; and

WHEREAS, Designating May 29, 2025, as "College and Career

Savings Day" serves to increase public understanding and

appreciation of the value of saving for postsecondary education

through the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program; therefore

be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate May 29, 2025, as "College

and Career Savings Day" in Pennsylvania.

