Senate Resolution 113 Printer's Number 852

WHEREAS, The Treasury Department has reduced fees associated
with the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program twice since
2024, creating savings for families of nearly $1.3 million; and
WHEREAS, PA 529 accounts offer generous tax benefits,
including a State income tax deduction for contributions, no
Federal or State income taxes on investment growth, tax-free
withdrawals for qualified expenses and gift and inheritance tax
benefits and PA 529 account assets have no effect on State
financial aid eligibility; and
WHEREAS, More than 314,000 families are currently saving with
PA 529, including almost 200,000 families in the PA 529
Investment Plan, collectively holding substantial savings for
future educational expenses; and
WHEREAS, Savings in PA 529 accounts can be used to help pay
for tuition, fees, equipment, books, room and board and other
qualified expenses at most schools nationwide, including K-12,
four-year colleges and universities, community colleges,
technical schools and qualified apprenticeship programs; and
WHEREAS, The Treasury Department has the statutory
responsibility to administer the PA 529 College and Career
Savings Program; and
WHEREAS, Designating May 29, 2025, as "College and Career
Savings Day" serves to increase public understanding and
appreciation of the value of saving for postsecondary education
through the PA 529 College and Career Savings Program; therefore
be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate May 29, 2025, as "College
and Career Savings Day" in Pennsylvania.
